Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Travel

Beaches and Bucatini: Devouring Aruba’s Italian Food

Appetito's wandering contributor, Rob LeDonne, goes searching for Italian food on the Dutch island of Aruba.

9:00 AM EDT on April 22, 2026

Sunset at Eagle Beach in Aruba.

Sunset at Eagle Beach in Aruba.

In my time writing for the good people at Appetito, I’ve been delivering dispatches on Italian cooking from all over the globe. I’m referring to places like Hawaii, Paris, South Florida, and Vermont. I’m like a Carmen Sandiego who loves red sauce. So, when I packed my bags to go to Aruba, I knew my mission: Eat a lot of Italian food.

The hotel in my humble seaside Italian food quest was JOIA Aruba by Iberostar, located on Eagle Beach. (While I didn’t see any eagles, the beach is known as one of the most beautiful on earth.) Iberostar is a family-owned chain of hotels based in Europe; Aruba is part of the Kingdom of Netherlands, and there’s Dutch influences to be found everywhere (including fried Bitterballen balls as a bar snack).

I settled into my room overlooking the aforementioned ocean for a lay of the land, from JOIA’s huge, airy lobby to an infinity pool with lounge chairs plopped in the water. I arrived just in time for sunset, and the beach was full of selfie-takers while boats and catamarans zipped by. Every few hundred feet was a professional photographer capturing the picture of a family or a couple that will no doubt be displayed on their mantles. After a Pina Colada at the pool bar, it was time for dinner at Bucatini. Named after the long pasta with the hole in it, the restaurant sits just off the soft sands. 

The antipasto at Bucatini restaurant in the JOIA Aruba hotel.
The antipasto at Bucatini restaurant in the JOIA Aruba hotel.

The table was filled with colorful bowls of roasted peppers, fresh breads, sliced cheeses, pesto, honey, olives as well as lemons and grapes. In fact, they proudly claim it to be “Aruba’s only antipasto station.” Forget about the ocean, I wanted to dive into one of those plates.

After picking my way through the antipasti, I ordered from a stacked menu. The first thing that came out was their meatballs, made with beef as well as lamb. The huge globes were topped with grated cheese and served with two crispy pieces of bread. Another spin: Bucatini’s Caesar Salad is actually a Kale Carbonara: flipping the concept on its head, subbing in the kale and utilizing guanciale. 

The frito misto, meanwhile, was more authentic: a combination of shrimp and calamari, as well as brocolini, zucchini and eggplant. If there’s one thing an island nation excels at, it makes sense it’d be fish. 

Its namesake dish, Buctani All’Amatricana also features guanciale, as well as onion, and as a spicy treat: pepperoncini. However, if you’re really looking to impress your date, there’s also the Tuscan-bred Bisteca Alla Fiorantina.

The signage outside of Casa Nonna restaurant in the Ritz Carlton Aruba
The signage outside of Casa Nonna restaurant in the Ritz Carlton Aruba.

A short jaunt from JOIA is a Fofoti Tree, an Instagramable attraction which is essentially a gorgeous tree growing out of the white sand beach. Eagle Beach isn’t in the middle of nowhere: the area also has plenty of bars, restaurants, and even casinos. But eventually it was time to make my way to see Nonna, the restaurant Casa Nonna, that is.

Casa Nonna has three locations: one back home in New York City and another in Turks and Caicos. Its Aruba location, on Palm Island in the expansive Ritz Carlton Aruba, is a hotbed of special occasions. To my left is a beaming woman in a bridal dress. To my right, another beaming woman in a bridal dress. I started to feel a little left out and was ready to pop the question to my waiter.

Because Casa Nonna is rooted in New York City, the food is decidedly red sauce with their own special spin. The focaccia wasn’t actually focaccia, but a garlic flatbread. With Bucatini in mind, I had to compare the meatballs: true to its New York roots, Casa Nonna makes theirs with beef and pork, delightfully topped with slices of warm Parmesan and a fresh sprig of basil. I followed the meatballs with a delicious dish of lobster ravioli, made with shrimp, mascarpone and what they dub "Sambuca pink sauce."

The meatballs at Casa Nonna restaurant in Aruba.
The meatballs at Casa Nonna restaurant in Aruba.

Elsewhere, their Siamese Agnoliti was stuffed with veal and topped with truffle. Sometimes, the best dish is the simplest: sauteed spinach with hazelnuts and raisins was a nice, light combination that one rarely sees, even back in New York.

As the sun was setting on the sparkling waters, I chowed down on Casa Nonna’s dessert sampler, including a ricotta cheesecake and a pineapple panna cotta, I have to agree with Aruba's motte: This really is "One Happy Island."

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

How Aperitivo Culture is Taking Over America’s Coolest Neighborhoods

From New York to Miami and now Los Angeles, Campari Spritz Square is introducing the ritual of aperitivo to a new generation across America’s most creative neighborhoods.

April 22, 2026
News

Settepani Expands in Harlem With Two New Openings

The family run New York brand adds two Harlem locations at the Davis Center and Studio Museum, bringing its total footprint to five.

April 21, 2026
Features

Anto’s Pizza Puts Conway on the Map

At Anto’s Pizza Romana in Conway, technique, tradition, and competition-level precision are shaping one of the area’s most talked-about pizzerias.

April 21, 2026
News

April 21 Marks the First International Moka Day

A daily habit in Italian homes takes on new meaning as a global celebration brings the moka pot out of the kitchen and into view.

April 20, 2026
Features

Mangiare la Foglia: When Getting It Is Something You Eat

In Italian, understanding is not always something you grasp. Sometimes, it is something you eat.

April 20, 2026
Features

An Italian Chef’s Mission to Change the Hospitality Industry

Chef Vincent Tropepe has created an initiative focused on supporting the mental health of hospitality industry workers.

April 20, 2026
See all posts