Chef’s Day Off: Elena Salati of Cremini’s Aperitivo & Kitchen

Elena Salati is the Co-owner and Chef of Cremini's Aperitivo & Kitchen in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn. A native of the Piemonte region of Italy, Elana is a trained architect who worked as an interior designer for many years. Her love of cooking led to a career in catering; her love of Riccardo Massetti - her husband, partner at Cremini’s, and native of Le Marche - led to her embrace of the region’s food, which inspired the menu at their US restaurant (opened in 2019).

Elena and Riccardo live in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Tuesday’s are her day off.

Morning: Running and Coffee

Tuesday starts for me with a run. This is an essential ritual, whether it's through the streets of Brooklyn or on the treadmill in colder months. Running helps clear my mind. It's my moment of freedom. After the workout, it’s coffee time. The first coffee is strictly Italian, brewed at home. But the caffeine ritual for me doesn’t end there. It’s often followed by a cappuccino in one of the many cafés in Park Slope, a neighborhood that never ceases to surprise. I take this coffee break sometimes alone and sometimes with Riccardo. Occasionally I met a friend. I love discovering new places, and there are so many here. Some of my favorites are Winner in the Park for the fresh air in Prospect Park; Nerd Be Cool because of its diverse selection, and Atelier Ariana for their authentic French croissants.

Crossing Brooklyn Bridge

Chef Elena Salati on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Long walks are part of the routine for me and Riccardo, especially when the weather allows it. New York offers ever-changing scenery at every corner—hidden architecture, unexpected views, breathtaking panoramas. One of my favorite routes is from Prospect Park to Little Italy, crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. Of course, in bad weather, we take the F train from Park Slope into Manhattan.

Shopping and Gastronomic Discoveries in Lower Manhattan

The West Village is the ideal spot for an afternoon of shopping, wandering between independent boutiques and vintage bookstores, where I look to add old cookbooks to my collection. Of course, exploring the city’s food scene is part of the routine. We love trying new cultures and cuisines—not just for the pleasure of discovery, but also to find inspiration and bring fresh influences into the regional cuisine we create at Cremini’s. We particularly like to visit the ethnic restaurants of the East Village, which are perfect for discovering new culinary trends. Two of our go-to spots include Mokyo , a fusion gem blending Korean flavors with global influences, and Plado , a tasting bar with a creative menu led by Chef German Rizzo.

Back to Brooklyn for an Aperitivo and Dinner

Chef Elena Salati enjoying an aperitivo at Bar Blondeau in Brooklyn.

No Tuesday is complete without an aperitivo, always in the company of Riccardo. We like to take our aperitivi back in Brooklyn, usually Williamsburg as we love the arsty vibe there. Some of our favorite spots are Maison Premiere , for the timeless atmosphere and absinthe-based cocktails, and Bar Blondeau for the spectacular view of the Manhattan skyline and inventive cocktails. After the aperitivo, we will either have dinner in Williamsburg, often joined by friends, lately at the recently reopened Kellogg's diner or another of the amazing restaurant’s there.

Back Home and to Bed

By this point, both Riccardo and I are very tired. Plus, we have to arrive at the restaurant in the morning to get ready for the day, so we might watch something on Netflix or read, but - regardless - soon we are fast asleep.