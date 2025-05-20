How Italian Fashion Designer Mariele Di Mauro Eats in America

Mariele Di Mauro, Founder and Designer of the clothing line MARIELĒ , was born and raised along the enchanting Amalfi Coast in Italy. Mariele has always been inspired by the harmonious blend of luxury and effortless style that epitomizes coastal living. In 2010, she moved to New York City to follow her passion for dancing and modeling, immersing herself in the vibrant fashion scene while staying true to her Italian roots.

What was your first impression of the food when you moved to America?

My first impression of American food was quite overwhelming, as everything seemed larger and more diverse than I had ever experienced. While I was excited by the variety, I did notice that many dishes were quite different from what I was used to back home in Italy. Some flavors and combinations took a bit of getting used to, but I loved exploring this new culinary landscape.

What's your overall favorite non-Italian food in America?

I absolutely love Mexican food! The freshness of the ingredients and the bold flavors really resonate with me. Tacos and enchiladas have become some of my go-to comfort foods here in America.

Were you surprised by any of the foods, Italian or not, you discovered in America?

Yes, I was surprised by the sheer diversity of food options available. I had never tried sushi before moving to NYC, and I was amazed by how fresh and flavorful it could be. It opened up a whole new world of culinary experiences for me!

On a scale of one to 10, how do you rate Italian food in America?

I would rate it a 7. There are certainly many places that serve delicious Italian food, but there are also a lot of misunderstandings about authentic recipes and ingredients. When it's done well, it can be fantastic!

Are there any Italian products that you wish you could readily get here but can't?

I really miss being able to find authentic Italian cheeses, especially fresh mozzarella di bufala. It’s hard to find the real deal, and the substitutes just don’t compare.

What is your favorite Italian dish to make at home?

My favorite dish to make is Pasta al Ragù. It’s such a comforting and hearty meal! My husband, who is American, can’t get enough of it, and it truly makes his day when I’m able to cook it for him. There’s something special about sharing a traditional dish.

Are there any Italian places where you live that you like to go out to eat?

Yes! There’s a fairly new restaurant in our neighborhood called Massara that serves wonderful homemade pasta. The menu features just a handful of items that are simple yet incredibly fresh and flavorful. I love a restaurant that doesn’t have an extensive menu and just gets to the point!"

Any place you haven’t tried yet but want to go?

I’ve heard great things about Monte’s Trattoria, which has been in NYC for decades, but I have yet to try. It’s been on my list for a while!

The next time you go home to Italy, where is the first place you are going to go eat?

The first place I’ll visit is definitely my mother’s kitchen. There’s nothing like her homemade ragù and fresh pasta; it’s a taste of my childhood that I miss dearly.