Inside the Life of an Italian American Health Coach

Growing up Italian American, wellness was never just about what was on the plate. It was about connection, tradition, and taking time to really savor life. As a National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach today, those roots influence everything I do: from how I work with clients, to the way I think about thriving, not just surviving.

Behind the scenes, my job is not about handing out quick fixes or “one-size-fits-all” advice. It’s about helping people reconnect to themselves, to their values, to the life they want to lead. Every client has a unique story, and my role is to listen deeply, ask thoughtful questions, and guide them to create their own sustainable version of health and well-being.

A typical day might start with a few one-on-one coaching calls, where we work on everything from building healthy habits to navigating life’s inevitable curveballs. In between, I might design personalized wellness plans, brainstorm new workshops, or check in with clients via text, celebrating small wins, like taking a midday walk, taking a few deep breaths, or reflecting on gratitude (which often end up being the biggest victories).

Of course, my Italian heritage can’t help but bring a strong sense of community into my work. Just like family meals growing up, wellness isn’t meant to be an isolating experience. Whether I’m leading a mindfulness workshop or helping someone set boundaries to protect their energy, it’s about nurturing a sense of belonging, inside and out.

A table set for a summer get-together.

It’s no coincidence that my practice is called Grata, drawn from the Italian word for gratitude. So many of the principles embedded in Italian culture naturally lead to mindfulness: leisure, savoring, gathering, nourishment. These rituals aren’t just beautiful and meaningful, they’re healing. They remind us to be present, to take care of each other, and to delight in the beauty of the everyday. Years ago, I studied Italian in Siena, and even then, I was struck by how daily life was infused with presence, pleasure, and purpose. I carry these lessons with me in my work today.

Even though I’m based in New York City, I’ve had the opportunity to work with Italians (in Italy) as well as with Italian organizations, including Teach For Italy. These experiences have deepened my appreciation for Italy’s rich cultural relationship with food, family, and daily rituals. They’ve also sparked a personal mission to bring holistic health coaching more intentionally to Italian culture. It feels like coming full circle: honoring my heritage while supporting others in living well, with intention and joy.

Part of that mission is bringing this slower, more intentional way of living to the very busy NYC wellness world. We’re constantly bombarded with new trends and wellness hacks, and it can become overwhelming. My work is all about stripping things down to the essentials: coming back to what truly nourishes us. In that way, the Italian lifestyle isn’t just inspiring, it’s grounding.

Helping others thrive is as much about slowing down and honoring joy as it is about making change. It’s about recognizing that well-being isn’t a checklist; it’s a way of moving through life with intention, grace, and a little bit of abbondanza–that spirit of fullness that reminds us life is meant to be enjoyed, not endured. And that’s what makes this work so meaningful. Every day, I get to witness the moment someone realizes they deserve to feel good. Not someday, but today.