Meet Krista D’Archi, Founder of Gluten-free Pastina Brand Eat Senza

Pastina isn’t just tiny pasta. It’s comfort, healing, and nostalgia served in a bowl. Growing up, my mom always made me pastina when I was sick, and to this day, it feels like the ultimate Italian American comfort food , perfect for everything from sick days to Sunday dinners . But for those who are gluten-free , pastina has long been off the menu—until now. After tasting Eat Senza’s gluten-free pastina, I knew I had to dig deeper. I spoke with the founder, Krista D'Archi, about the inspiration behind the brand, the challenges of creating allergen-safe pasta, and what it means to honor tradition in a modern, health-conscious world.

Take us back to the beginning. How did the idea for Eat Senza start?

My sister was diagnosed with Celiac disease a few years ago, and like any Italian American, she was devastated by the thought of having to cut out gluten. One day we were talking, and she mentioned that there isn’t good gluten-free pastina in the US. It was a real “Ah ha!” moment for me. I was dying to break into the food & beverage industry, and this was the perfect opportunity.

This wasn’t long after Ronzoni canceled their own pastina line (which threw the internet into an absolute frenzy), and seeing that reaction made me even more sure that this is a product that would hit.

As Italian Americans, so many of us connect food with family and tradition. What role did pastina play in your childhood and family meals?

Sick? Pastina. Sad? Pastina. Cold outside? Don’t know what to eat? Pastina!

It was always the answer for a quick, comforting meal. It’s easy for parents to make and perfect for every kid’s palate. My favorite thing about pastina is that everyone in the family makes it differently–it’s like a fingerprint. Maybe someone adds a drizzle of EVOO on top with extra black pepper, while someone else serves it in a hot bowl of soup with a secret pad of butter melting on the bottom.

When you think about pastina, is there a memory, smell, or taste that always comes to mind?

Funny enough, I always remember having pastina after I got my wisdom teeth taken out. There are so many memories of eating it as a kid, but this stands out so vividly. It was right after not having pastina for years while I was away at college, and I genuinely felt like a kid again.

How has your Italian heritage influenced the way you approach both food and business?

I feel like in Italian culture, food and business are both a family affair. Eat Senza is a family business; it’s just me and my partner, Jake Block, with lots of help from our friends and family. And of course, food is my love language. Family gatherings of course value the importance of food, but even my friendships revolve around it (sharing recipes, cooking together, eating together, etc.,).

Do you have a favorite way to enjoy pastina today?

Jake and I always say the same thing: served hot with butter and parm! Nothing screams comfort like buttered noodles, and we treat ourselves to this often–but we’re not ashamed.

A bowl of gluten-free Eat Senza pastina.

Beyond pastina, what other dishes or rituals bring your family together around the table?

It’s so classic, but Sunday dinner. Growing up, we always made sure Sundays were for family. If it wasn’t a huge dinner with all the extended aunts and cousins, then it was me, my mom, and my sister eating pasta at 3 p.m, (you have to eat early on Sundays).

What challenges did you face in creating a gluten-free pastina, and what kept you motivated?

We wanted to make sure that our pasta was as allergen-friendly as possible. So not just gluten-free but Celiac safe, and not just Celiac safe but safe from other cross-contaminations, too. Finding a manufacturer that was this meticulous, that was willing to work with a start-up and had the capabilities to dry pasta and was based in the US was hard. The reality was that without them, we wouldn’t have been able to make our pasta!

Through this process, I started connecting with other founders and experts in this industry, which is what eventually brought me to our current partner. Forming all these connections and friendships kept me much more motivated than I thought it would. It’s easy to feel alone when starting a business, but talking with others in a similar boat makes that way less scary.

Running a food business is no small feat. Do you have any wellness or grounding routines that help you stay balanced?

I’ve become an early bird, and I really love my morning routine. It’s simple: wake up, get ready “lite” (do my hair & skincare), tidy the apartment, and plan my day while making breakfast. Though not much, organizing my physical surroundings first thing in the morning helps me organize my mind, too.

Along with that I’ve been leaning into “busy hands, quiet minds.” I always have a different craft or cooking project ready to dive into when I start feeling overwhelmed by the business. I can’t emphasize how important it is to have something to do outside of work!

Eat Senza brings one of Italian cuisine's most celebrated comfort foods, pastina, to gluten-free eaters.

How do you personally find harmony between honoring tradition and prioritizing health in your everyday life?

I view “traditional” as an ever-evolving concept. What our generation views as traditional is probably a different iteration of a similar tradition generations prior had. Accepting that fact and holding room for change makes that balance so much easier for me!

What is your vision for Eat Senza in the next few years?

We want to keep expanding our product offerings! We have a new product idea outside of pasta that we’re really excited about, so hopefully, we’ll be able to launch that soon. Everything we do will continue to be allergen-free and gluten-free. That definitely won’t change.

What do you hope people feel when they eat your pastina for the first time?

I hope they feel nostalgic, even if they’ve never had pastina before. Eating a bowl of pastina is like receiving the unwavering love of a grandmother. I want that feeling to reach everyone, regardless of the fact that it’s gluten-free.