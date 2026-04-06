Appetito’s Andrew Cotto Shares an Easter Menu on ABC News Live

On April 4th, one day ahead of Easter, Appetito’s Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto, appeared on ABC News Live to share a “Roman Feaster” banquet derived from how the holiday is celebrated in the Eternal City.
Flanked by co-hosts Morgan Norwood and Andrew Dymburt, Andrew explained the holiday’s culinary traditions while encouraging viewers to embrace the Italian approach to cuisine year round. The menu included the following dishes, all featured at Appetito:
Easter Roast Lamb (Agnello Arrosto) with Pancetta and Potatoes
How to Make a "Rustic" Easter Pie
Watch the full segment here.
Andrew also had the opportunity to promote “In the Name of the Pizza” - a charitable event he is hosting in conjunction with The People of Hope at Song'E Napule in New York City on April 28th. Information can be found here.