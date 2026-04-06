Appetito’s Andrew Cotto Shares an Easter Menu on ABC News Live

On April 4th, one day ahead of Easter , Appetito’s Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto , appeared on ABC News Live to share a “Roman Feaster” banquet derived from how the holiday is celebrated in the Eternal City.

Flanked by co-hosts Morgan Norwood and Andrew Dymburt , Andrew explained the holiday’s culinary traditions while encouraging viewers to embrace the Italian approach to cuisine year round. The menu included the following dishes, all featured at Appetito:

Easter Roast Lamb (Agnello Arrosto) with Pancetta and Potatoes

How to Make a "Rustic" Easter Pie

fennel and orange salad

peas & pancetta

Fried Mortadella Appetizer

Watch the full segment here .