Giusti Launches New Sweet and Sour Condiments Line

The name Giusti is almost always followed by the designation “Balsamic Vinegar of Modena since 1605.” It might seem impossible that a 400-plus-year-old company would try something new, maybe even innovative, but that’s the case with Giusti’s brand-new Sweet and Sour Condiments line.

The new Giusti sweet and sour condiments are available in five flavors: Raspberry, Apple, Pomegranate, Fig, and Ginger. In our brief interview with Giusti CEO, Claudio Stefani Giusti, below, he explains the process that went into developing these agrodolci, which can be used to enhance the taste of a wide range of dishes and even cocktails.

Giusti sweet and sour figs condiment.

I recently attended a launch dinner held at Eataly Flatiron’s Bar Milano, where guest chef Michele Casadei Massari prepared a world tour of Asian, Italian, French, and Middle Eastern dishes to showcase the new sweet and sour options. I know condiments—heck, I even wrote a book about them!—and the well-balanced, bright flavors in Giusti’s line truly impressed me. That is why I reached out to Claudio Stefani Giusti to find out why his storied family brand has debuted the sweet and sour condiments line, and, more importantly, how the “dressings,” as they’re also called, were developed.

Why is Giusti launching this new collection of sweet and sour condiments?



We're thrilled to introduce our Sweet & Sour Fruit Condiments collection because we believe it fills a gap in the market for high-quality, versatile condiments that can elevate everyday meals.

As a company, we're always listening to our customers and staying attuned to culinary trends. We've noticed a growing interest in bold, unique flavor combinations and a desire for convenience without compromising on quality. Our fruit condiments cater to these preferences beautifully.

By launching this new collection, we aim to provide home cooks and professional chefs with a tool that can effortlessly add depth, brightness, and complexity to a wide array of dishes. Whether you're looking to liven up a simple salad, add a tang to your favorite marinades, or craft a memorable cocktail, our Sweet & Sour Fruit Condiments are designed to inspire creativity and make every meal an occasion to savor.



Furthermore, our Agrodolci are an excellent way to make mocktails more exciting for those who prefer non-alcoholic beverages. The sweet and tangy notes of these condiments can enhance the flavor profile of alcohol-free drinks, making them more enjoyable and sophisticated. By offering this option, we're catering to a growing market of health-conscious consumers and those who choose to abstain from alcohol without sacrificing taste or experience.

How did Giusti develop these flavors?

Developing the flavors for our Sweet & Sour Fruit Condiments was both a challenge and a joy for our team of master blenders. We started with the vision of creating condiments that would harmonize the acidity of our wine vinegars with the natural sweetness of ripe, juicy fruits.

Giusti sweet and sour raspberry condiment.

Our blenders spent countless hours in the kitchen, experimenting with different combinations of grape must, wine vinegar, and fruit juices to strike the perfect balance. We sourced the highest quality ingredients and tested numerous ratios until we arrived at the five remarkable flavors in the collection: Raspberry, Apple, Pomegranate, Fig, and Ginger.

Each variety underwent rigorous tastings and refinements to ensure that the final product met our exacting standards for flavor, aroma, and consistency. The result is a collection of condiments that not only taste incredible but also reflect the care, expertise, and passion that goes into every Giusti product.

But, most of all, it was a labor of love and teamwork, and we can't wait for everyone to experience the exciting flavors we've crafted!