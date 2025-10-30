Skip to Content
Glen Powell Launches Smash Kitchen Organic Olive Oil at Walmart

Glen Powell brings an Italian-inspired touch to America’s kitchens with Smash Kitchen’s new organic oils.

11:00 AM EDT on October 30, 2025

Roasted vegetables drizzled with Smash Kitchen olive oil.

When you think of Glen Powell, you might picture his Hollywood charm on screen. But lately, the Texas-born actor has been busy channeling his inner Italian nonna. After the success of Smash Kitchen’s clean-label condiments, Powell is expanding the brand into the world of olive, avocado, and coconut oils.

The new Smash Kitchen Organic Oils collection rolled out this week at Walmart stores across the country, inviting home cooks to rethink their everyday staples.

From Hollywood Sets to the Italian Table

Glen Powell with Smash Kitchen condiments at a farm stand.
Glen Powell, the actor and co-founder of Smash Kitchen, moved from condiments to cooking oils with the same focus on quality and flavor.

Powell founded Smash Kitchen alongside entrepreneurs Sameer Mehta and Sean Kane with a simple goal: make honest, high-quality ingredients accessible to every family. 

“People know us for better condiments, and now we’re raising standards again with what hits the pan first,” Powell said. “Each oil is single-source for consistent quality and traceability. Our olive oils are early harvest and cold-pressed for an incredible, fresh flavor profile. Families deserve pantry staples they can trust and love, and we’re here to deliver.”

A Taste of the Mediterranean

Smash Kitchen’s new organic oils pair perfectly with fresh bread, herbs, and produce.
Smash Kitchen’s Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil comes from Spain, cold-pressed to preserve that peppery, green finish Italian cooks swear by. Its Pure Avocado Oil hails from Mexico, while the Organic Coconut Oil offers a clean, subtle flavor perfect for lighter dishes and baking. All three are free from GMOs, fillers, and additives — just real oils meant to handle the heat and elevate every recipe.

“From day one, our mission has been to deliver better-for-you essentials that don’t break the bank,” said CEO Sameer Mehta. “With grocery prices at an all-time high, that goal matters more than ever.”

The Italian Art of Simplicity

Smash Kitchen’s new organic olive, avocado, and coconut oils arranged side by side.
Smash Kitchen’s new organic oils line — including extra virgin olive, avocado, and coconut.

For Appetito readers, Smash Kitchen’s approach will sound familiar. It’s the Italian way: respect the ingredient, keep it pure, and let flavor do the talking. 

“Smash Kitchen is about more than food,” Powell said. “It’s about connection, quality, and the joy that happens when people come together around the table.”

Find the new oils at Walmart.

