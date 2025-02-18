A NOLA Chef’s Eclectic Inspiration for Bruscioloni

Ironically, I learned about bruscioloni from my mom's mom, Doris Vallette, who was French and Irish. In a way, that's fitting for such a Creole dish. Once or twice, when I was younger, I helped her make it. She used top-round, pounded thin and filled with breadcrumbs, cheese, hard-boiled eggs, and parsley, then sealed with toothpicks. It would be falling apart by the time you pulled it out of the pan, and she served it with angel hair pasta. Years later, I was playing with the dish when I was in culinary school and added spinach to the filling. When I told her this, she called me a little shit.

Doris never had a recipe for bruscioloni, but my version is very much inspired by what she used to make, with the flavors from my Sicilian New Orleanian side of the family. I've experimented a lot over the years, and this is where I've landed. We use beef chuck, and the filling has an entire head of roasted garlic, Italian breadcrumbs, and sliced hard-boiled eggs. For the Creole red gravy, we caramelize peppers and garlic in olive oil, add a touch of tomato paste and raw sugar and caramelize that as well, then throw in a smoked pork hock and canned tomatoes with some fresh basil and let it all simmer. We also sneak in an orange to add a little brightness and acidity.