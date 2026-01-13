Healthy Lemon Tuna Pasta Inspired by the Blue Zones

Inspired by Mediterranean cooking and the Blue Zones, regions like Sardinia, Italy, are known for their longevity. This pasta dish is built on simplicity and balance. Olive oil, tuna, garlic, fresh herbs, and lemon form the backbone of everyday meals in these cultures.

Tuna and anchovies provide omega-3s for heart and brain health, while onion, garlic, parsley, and lemon add antioxidants and freshness without heaviness. Paired with whole-grain pasta, it’s a light, savory dish that reflects how people in the Blue Zones eat: modest portions, real ingredients, and flavor that doesn’t need excess.