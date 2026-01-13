Skip to Content
Healthy Lemon Tuna Pasta Inspired by the Blue Zones

A no-fuss pasta dish built for busy nights and simple eating.

9:00 AM EST on January 13, 2026

Blue-Zone Lemon Tuna Pasta with Garlic, Anchovy, and Parsley, topped with lemon and parsley in a white bowl.

Blue-Zone Lemon Tuna Pasta with Garlic, Anchovy, and Parsley.

Inspired by Mediterranean cooking and the Blue Zones, regions like Sardinia, Italy, are known for their longevity. This pasta dish is built on simplicity and balance. Olive oil, tuna, garlic, fresh herbs, and lemon form the backbone of everyday meals in these cultures.

Tuna and anchovies provide omega-3s for heart and brain health, while onion, garlic, parsley, and lemon add antioxidants and freshness without heaviness. Paired with whole-grain pasta, it’s a light, savory dish that reflects how people in the Blue Zones eat: modest portions, real ingredients, and flavor that doesn’t need excess.

Blue-Zone Lemon Tuna Pasta
Blue-Zone Lemon Tuna Pasta

Recipe by Low Country Bella
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

10

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 package 1/2 whole grain pasta

  • 1 jar 1 white tuna in olive oil (usually 7- 8 oz.)

  • 2-4 2-4 anchovy fillets, finely chopped (adjust to taste)

  • 1 small 1 onion or shallot, finely diced

  • 6-8 cloves 6-8 garlic, thinly sliced

  • zest of 1 lemon + 2 tbsp. lemon juice

  • small bunch flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

  • 2-3 tbsp. 2-3 extra-virgin olive oil

  • red pepper flakes

  • fresh cracked black pepper

Directions

  • Cook pasta in well-salted water until al dente. Reserve ½ cup pasta water; drain.
  • Add olive oil to a wide pan, add garlic and bring heat up to a sizzle.
  • Once garlic is golden, add onions and sweat for about 5 minutes.
  • Next add anchovies, mashing into onions and garlic until it melts.
  • Toss in a pinch of red pepper flakes.
  • Gently fold in tuna, breaking into large flakes. Warm through. Add lemon zest, a squeeze of juice, and a splash of reserved pasta water to loosen.
  • Toss in pasta, adding more pasta water as needed for a light, glossy sauce.
  • Off heat, fold in parsley. Season with black pepper and more lemon juice to taste.
  • When serving, drizzle with a little more olive oil, and toss a few more red pepper flakes on if desired.

News

Poeta’s Next Chapter at the East Austin Hotel

With more space and flexibility, Poeta’s move allows guests to experience the restaurant on their own terms once again.

January 13, 2026
News

Cipollini to Open in Louisville With Chef Dallas McGarity

An Italian restaurant opening in the Highlands is already sparking curiosity.

January 12, 2026
Recipes

Pistachio Hot Chocolate Recipe With Pistachio Cookies

A cozy winter recipe pairing creamy pistachio hot chocolate with tender pistachio cookies is the perfect way to beat the cold-weather blues.

January 12, 2026
News

Cooking Italian at Home with Chef Scott Conant

Chef Scott Conant shares how to cook cleaner and smarter in the New Year, plus an Italian recipe that you can make at home.

January 8, 2026
Features

An Intimate Culinary Discovery of Romagna at Sovescio

In Romagna, Chef Riccardo Severi transforms his life story into an intimate dining experience at Sovescio.

January 8, 2026
News

Lucania Heads to San Francisco’s Ferry Building

From the team behind A16, Lucania will bring all-day Southern Italian dining to one of San Francisco’s most historic public marketplaces.

January 7, 2026
