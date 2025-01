This winter pork roast is truly wonderful meat to braise. I like to use a pork butt (or shoulder) for this recipe as it has enough fat to slow cook and enrich the sauce.

The aromatics of onions, fennel and pear caramelize in the sauce through the long cook, resulting in a balanced flavorful accompaniment to the tender meat.

I serve this dish as a second course on many a winter night as it is loved by more than many!

Below is the (silent) reel from Instagram with the recipe further down: