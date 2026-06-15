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Chicken Parmigiana Recipe Inspired by Italian Family Traditions

Crispy, cheesy, and deeply satisfying, this beloved Italian-American classic remains a favorite for good reason.

9:00 AM EDT on June 15, 2026

Chicken parmigiana with tomato sauce, melted cheese, fresh basil, and seasonal vegetables.

Chicken parmigiana served with fresh vegetables, basil, and Parmesan.

Few dishes earn a permanent place on the dinner table quite like chicken parmigiana. Crispy, comforting, and endlessly satisfying, it's the kind of meal that home cooks return to again and again. As Appetito noted, chicken parmigiana is a dish that "will never let you down," offering the perfect balance of crunchy breadcrumbs, rich tomato sauce, melted cheese and fresh herbs.

For Chef Paul Watters, the recipe is also deeply personal. Inspired by an Italian family whose kitchen helped shape his love of cooking, this version celebrates the simple ingredients and generous spirit that define so much of Italian food. Golden breaded chicken is layered with tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil, and parmesan, while vibrant vegetables add color, texture, and freshness to the plate. The result is a dish that honors tradition while feeling right at home on today's table.

Craving more Italian comfort food? From regional specialties to family favorites, find more delicious recipes on Appetito.

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Chicken Parmigiana

Recipe by Chef Paul Watters
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

2

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Chicken Parmigiana

  • 2 2 chicken breasts

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 all-purpose flour

  • 2 2 eggs, beaten

  • 1 cup 1 panko breadcrumbs or plain breadcrumbs

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 grated parmesan cheese

  • salt and black pepper, to taste

  • oilve oil, for frying

  • Sauce and cheese

  • 2/3 cup 2/3 marinara sauce or tomato pasta sauce

  • 3 1/2 oz. 3 1/2 mozarella cheese (about 1 cup shredded)

  • Salad and garnish

  • 1 1 ripe avocado, sliced

  • 1 1 handful cherry tomatoes, halved

  • mixed salad greens

  • fresh basil leaves

  • lemon pepper seasoning

  • extra virgin olive oil

  • juice of half lemon

Prepare the chicken

  • Butterfly or flatten the chicken breasts until even thickness.
  • Season with salt and black pepper.
  • Coat each breast in flour, egg, then breadcrumbs mixed with parmesan.
  •  Fry the chicken
  • Heat olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat.

  • Fry chicken for 4–5 minutes each side until golden and crispy.
  • Transfer to an oven tray.
  •  Add sauce & cheese.
  • Spoon marinara sauce over each chicken breast.
  • Top with mozzarella.
  • Bake at 200°C for 10–12 minutes until bubbling and cooked through.
  • Make the salad
  • Toss mixed leaves, avocado slices and cherry tomatoes with: olive oil, lemon juice, and a light sprinkle of lemon pepper seasoning.
  • Plate
  • Place the salad in the center of the plate.
  • Add the chicken parmigiana on top of salad.
  • Garnish with fresh basil leaves.
  • Finish with extra parmesan and another light sprinkle of lemon pepper for that extra wow factor.

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