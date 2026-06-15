Chicken Parmigiana Recipe Inspired by Italian Family Traditions

Few dishes earn a permanent place on the dinner table quite like chicken parmigiana. Crispy, comforting, and endlessly satisfying, it's the kind of meal that home cooks return to again and again. As Appetito noted, chicken parmigiana is a dish that "will never let you down," offering the perfect balance of crunchy breadcrumbs, rich tomato sauce, melted cheese and fresh herbs.

For Chef Paul Watters, the recipe is also deeply personal. Inspired by an Italian family whose kitchen helped shape his love of cooking, this version celebrates the simple ingredients and generous spirit that define so much of Italian food. Golden breaded chicken is layered with tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil, and parmesan, while vibrant vegetables add color, texture, and freshness to the plate. The result is a dish that honors tradition while feeling right at home on today's table.

Craving more Italian comfort food? From regional specialties to family favorites, find more delicious recipes on Appetito.