Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Cocktails

How to Use Maker’s Mark Bourbon in Your Italian Cocktails

The venerable American bourbon producer, Maker's Mark, has shared some Italian-inspired cocktail recipes featuring their whiskey.

2:48 PM EDT on August 15, 2024

It seems everyone wants in on the Italian cocktail craze, even the venerable American bourbon brand Maker's Mark.

Below, courtesy of Leslie Krockenberger, Senior Cocktail Curator at Maker's Mark Distillery, are bourbon-forward adaptations of the classic Spritz and Negroni, which is called a Boulevardier when bourbon is substituted for the usual gin.

We suggest you add these two cocktails to your summer sipping menu and beyond.

Bourbon spritz
A Maker's Mark Spritz.

Bourbon Spritz

Ingredients:

1 part Maker’s Mark Bourbon

1 part Aperol

¾ parts freshly squeezed lemon juice

Splash of simple syrup

Prosecco

Orange peel

Directions:

Fill a wine glass with ice and layer in Maker’s Mark, Aperol, lemon juice, and syrup.

Top with prosecco and garnish with an orange peel

Maker's Mark Cask Strength Boulevardier.
Maker's Mark Cask Strength Boulevardier.

Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Boulevardier

Ingredients:

Directions:

  1. Add all ingredients to a cocktail mixing glass or other stirring vessel.
  2. Add ice and stir for 30 seconds.
  3. Using a cocktail strainer, strain into a serving glass over ice.
  4. Aromatize with citrus.
  5. Garnish with an orange peel.
Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

What to Know About Bastia, Philly’s New Mediterranean Restaurant

The exciting newcomer from acclaimed chef Tyler Akin opens in the Fishtown neighborhood’s boutique Hotel Anna & Bel, with inspiration primarily from Sardinia and Corsica.

August 15, 2024
Features

Visting DeSarno’s, a Women-Owned Italian Market in Charlotte, NC

Appetito continues its series on Italian markets in the American South with a visit to DeSarno's in Charlotte, NC.

August 14, 2024
News

La Dolce Vita Orient Express, Luxury Italian Train Travel Debuts

Pasta on the Orient Express? Here’s what to know about the newly announced train experience, open for bookings now and launching in Spring 2025.

August 13, 2024
See all posts