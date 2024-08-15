How to Use Maker’s Mark Bourbon in Your Italian Cocktails

It seems everyone wants in on the Italian cocktail craze, even the venerable American bourbon brand Maker's Mark .

Below, courtesy of Leslie Krockenberger, Senior Cocktail Curator at Maker's Mark Distillery, are bourbon-forward adaptations of the classic Spritz and Negroni, which is called a Boulevardier when bourbon is substituted for the usual gin.

We suggest you add these two cocktails to your summer sipping menu and beyond.

A Maker's Mark Spritz.

Bourbon Spritz

Ingredients:

1 part Maker’s Mark Bourbon

1 part Aperol

¾ parts freshly squeezed lemon juice

Splash of simple syrup

Prosecco

Orange peel

Directions:

Fill a wine glass with ice and layer in Maker’s Mark, Aperol, lemon juice, and syrup.

Top with prosecco and garnish with an orange peel

Maker's Mark Cask Strength Boulevardier.

Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Boulevardier

Ingredients:

1-1/2 parts Maker's Mark® Cask Strength

3/4 parts Campari® Liqueur

3/4 parts sweet vermouth

Orange peel for garnish

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail mixing glass or other stirring vessel. Add ice and stir for 30 seconds. Using a cocktail strainer, strain into a serving glass over ice. Aromatize with citrus. Garnish with an orange peel.