Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

Endive With Sweet Gorgonzola Cream

In an excerpt from her book, Stuzzichini, Stef Ferrari showcases an easy-to-make endive with gorgonzola snack that’s gluten-free, vegetarian, and doesn’t require any utensils.

9:00 AM EDT on May 16, 2024

In this excerpt from her new book, Stuzzichini, author Stef Ferrari explores the "Art of the Italian Snack," with recipes, stories, and more. Read more about the book here, but not until after you make this no-fuss recipe for a delicious endive with sweet gorgonzola cream, apple, and walnut, or as it's listed in her book, in Italian, Indivia con crema di gorgonzola dolce, mela, and noce.

Italian snacks
Italian snacks including the endive with sweet gorgonzola cream (bottom right). Photo: Deepi Ahluwalia. Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

Endive, another chicory, is not only delicious, but plays double duty as both ingredient and serving vessel. Washed and peeled, its leaves are sturdy enough to support a filling or a dip, and I first enjoyed them this way at Lilia in Brooklyn, where chef Missy Robbins makes a bagna cauda (a garlicky anchovy sauce) that is to die for and presents it with a selection of beautiful produce. Later, when I traveled through Italy, it was easy to see the inspiration as I found endive put to work in so many similarly simple dishes.

This particular stuzzichino is one of my favorite examples of Italian cuisine. There is no lengthy shopping list. No cooking. No manipulation of ingredients beyond a bit of chopping. There is just an understanding that quality ingredients, constructed thoughtfully, will almost always be a success. That means it’s also a blueprint that can be adapted endlessly. You can swap out the Gorgonzola for goat cheese, walnuts for hazelnuts, apples for pears, Balsamic Glaze for honey. Use what’s fresh, what’s on hand, and what inspires you, and you’ll have a restaurant-worthy snack in no time.

Excerpted from STUZZICHINI by Stef Ferrari. Copyright © 2024 by Stef Ferrari. Photographs by Deepi Ahluwalia.
Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

Endive With Sweet Gorgonzola Cream

Endive With Sweet Gorgonzola Cream

Recipe by Stef Ferrari
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

6

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 6 6 endive leaves

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 (35 to 40 g) crumbled Gorgonzola

  • ¼ cup (50 g) chopped apple

  • 2 2 to 2½ tablespoons (about 20 g) walnuts, chopped

  • Balsamic Glaze (page 83), q.b. (for drizzling)

Directions

  • Wash the endive leaves and pat dry with a paper towel.
  • Arrange on a platter or serving tray and layer the filling: first cheese, then fruit, then a sprinkle of nuts.
  • Drizzle with vinegar and serve.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options
Stef Ferrari

Stef Ferrari is an Emmy-winning, James Beard Award-nominated writer, filmmaker, and illustrator who has published four books.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

Features

Stef Ferrari’s New Book Shines a Spotlight on Stuzzichini

In Stuzzichini, the award-winning author and food expert explores how Italy’s small bites relate to aperitivo culture and hospitality, with great recipes and stories. Here, she writes about her inspiration for the new book about “The Art of the Italian Snack.”

May 16, 2024
Recipes

A Torta Caprese Riff Perfect for Spring Gatherings

Our contributor kicks off a spring dessert series with a riff on a classic Torta Caprese that features white chocolate and citrus.

May 15, 2024
Features

Indulging in Wellness at NYC’s Di Palo’s Fine Foods

Our Health & Wellness expert recommends a visit to Di Palo's Fine Foods in New York's Little Italy to savor the simple pleasures of life.

May 15, 2024
See all posts