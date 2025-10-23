How to Make Chef Andrea Congiusta’s Sacchetti from Legami

When Appetito spoke with Chef Andrea Congiusta in June, Lowcountry Bella (Mandy Casey) explored his vision for Legami, Charleston’s elegant Italian restaurant from the team at Washington Street Hospitality. This fall, his new menu brings warmth and comfort to the table with dishes that celebrate the season’s best ingredients.
Highlights include Roman Lamb with lemon, mint, and white wine sauce topped with crispy guida baby artichokes, Roasted Chicken Agrodolce layered with sunchoke carrot crema and crispy sunchoke chips, and Risotto al Brasato, made with beef cheek braised in Barolo and finished with saffron. But the dish that feels most like fall itself is his Sacchetti, a buttery, leek pasta with Parmigiano Reggiano and a mushroom ragout made from king oyster, maitake, and shimeji mushrooms.
Chef Andrea’s full recipe for Sacchetti — the standout of Legami’s fall menu — is shared below for those ready to try it at home.
Bring a Taste of Legami Charleston Home
This dish reflects what makes Legami special — thoughtful, seasonal cooking that celebrates simplicity and fresh ingredients. Whether you’re hosting friends or cooking a quiet dinner at home, Chef Andrea’s Sacchetti is a beautiful way to bring the flavors of Charleston’s favorite Italian kitchen to your own table. Read more about Chef Andrea below: