How to Make Chef Andrea Congiusta’s Sacchetti from Legami

When Appetito spoke with Chef Andrea Congiusta in June, Lowcountry Bella (Mandy Casey) explored his vision for Legami, Charleston’s elegant Italian restaurant from the team at Washington Street Hospitality. This fall, his new menu brings warmth and comfort to the table with dishes that celebrate the season’s best ingredients.

Highlights include Roman Lamb with lemon, mint, and white wine sauce topped with crispy guida baby artichokes, Roasted Chicken Agrodolce layered with sunchoke carrot crema and crispy sunchoke chips, and Risotto al Brasato, made with beef cheek braised in Barolo and finished with saffron. But the dish that feels most like fall itself is his Sacchetti, a buttery, leek pasta with Parmigiano Reggiano and a mushroom ragout made from king oyster, maitake, and shimeji mushrooms.

Chef Andrea’s full recipe for Sacchetti — the standout of Legami’s fall menu — is shared below for those ready to try it at home.

Chef Andrea Congiusta’s Sacchetti Recipe by Chef Andrea Conguista







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 2 servings Ingredients for the pasta all'uovo: 2.5 cups 2.5 flour

2 2 whole eggs

4 4 egg yolks

1 tbsp. 1 white vinegar (to prevent oxidation)

Filling ingredients:

4 lbs. 4 leeks

3 lbs. 3 butter

4 cups 4 Parmigiano Reggiano (22 months aged)

pinch of salt

Seasonings:

4 oz. 4 king oyster mushrooms

4 oz. 4 Maitake mushrooms

4 oz. 4 shimeji mushrooms

8 tbsp. 8 extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp. 2 chopped parsley

1 tsp. 1 chili flakes

1 tsp. 1 salt

2 oz. 2 white wine

goat cheese Make the pasta dough: On a clean surface or in a large bowl, put the flour into a mound. Make a hole in the center wide enough to hold the eggs.

Crack the eggs into the center of the hole.

If you're using salt, add it to the eggs.

Using a fork, gently beat the eggs, gradually incorporating a bit of flour from the edges of the hole. Continue mixing until the dough starts to come together.

Once the mixture becomes too stiff to mix with a fork, use your hands to knead the dough. Knead for about 8–10 minutes until the dough is smooth and elastic. If the dough is too dry, add a teaspoon of water. If it’s too sticky, add a bit more flour.

Wrap the dough in plastic wrap or cover it with a bowl. Let it rest at room temperature for at least 30 minutes. This allows the gluten to relax and makes the dough easier to roll out.

After resting, divide the dough into smaller portions and roll it out using a pasta machine or a rolling pin.

Cut the pasta layers into circles (you will add filling in step 16 below). You can use different shapes for this pasta, like ravioli or tortelli, if desired.



Make the filling:

Trim off the dark green tops and the root ends of the leeks. Keep only the white and light green parts.

Slice the leeks in half lengthwise and rinse thoroughly under cold water to remove any dirt or sand between the layers. Pat them dry gently.

In a wide skillet or sauté pan, melt the butter over low heat

Place the leeks cut side down in the pan in a single layer. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper.



Cover the pan with a lid or foil. Let the leeks cook very gently over low heat for about 25–35 minutes, turning them halfway through (confit).

They should become tender, silky, and lightly golden. If the butter gets too hot or starts browning, lower the heat. You can add a splash of water, broth, or white wine if the butter starts to dry out — the goal is a moist, gentle braise, not frying.

Remove the leeks from the butter and let them cool down.

Blend them with the Parmigiano Reggiano and place the filling in a pastry bag. Add a small amount of filling into the center of each pasta circle. Lightly brush the edges with water, then gently gather the sides together at the top to form a small pouch, twisting slightly to seal.



Make the mushroom sauce:

Clean the mushrooms - gently wipe each mushroom with a damp cloth or paper towel to remove dirt. Avoid soaking them in water, as they can absorb too much moisture. Trim the stems, if needed, and slice the mushrooms (about 3–4 mm thick or to your preference).

In a large frying pan or skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and let it gently sauté until fragrant (be careful not to burn it).

Add the sliced mushrooms to the pan. Increase to medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, so the mushrooms cook evenly and release their moisture. Continue cooking until most of the liquid has evaporated and the mushrooms are tender and lightly browned and the white wine and let it evaporate, season now with salt, chilly flakes and chopped parsley.



Cook the pasta for 3 minutes in salted boiling water.

When the pasta is done, sauté the sacchetti in the mushroom sauce. Use some pasta water to let the starch to make it creamy.

Cook the pasta for 3 minutes in salted boiling water.

When the pasta is done, sauté the sacchetti in the mushroom sauce. Use some pasta water to let the starch to make it creamy.

Plate topping the pasta with some fresh goat cheese.

Bring a Taste of Legami Charleston Home

This dish reflects what makes Legami special — thoughtful, seasonal cooking that celebrates simplicity and fresh ingredients. Whether you’re hosting friends or cooking a quiet dinner at home, Chef Andrea’s Sacchetti is a beautiful way to bring the flavors of Charleston’s favorite Italian kitchen to your own table. Read more about Chef Andrea below: