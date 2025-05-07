How to Make Pasta Broccoli

Pasta Broccoli is one of the most memorable dishes from my childhood. My mom made it often, especially when she needed something fast, filling, and guaranteed to make everyone at the table happy. It’s one of those meals that sticks with you, not because it’s fancy, but because it’s familiar, comforting, and made with love.

I always embrace the Italian style of cooking known as, cucina povera. Italy’s humble “peasant cooking” tradition that turns simple, inexpensive ingredients into something incredibly satisfying. This is the type of pasta that doesn’t need or have a sauce. The broccoli is cooked just until tender, then chopped and gently broken down in garlic oil, becoming the sauce itself. By reusing the same pot of water to boil both the broccoli and the pasta, the pasta gets to soak up some of the nutrients and flavor left behind from the broccoli. Not only that, you don’t need to dirty another pot.

What I love most about this dish, besides the nostalgic flavor and comfort it makes me feel, is how approachable it is. You only need a few ingredients and one pot. It’s quick enough for a weeknight and easy enough for a beginner but still feels like a little celebration of good home cooking. The final touch is a generous sprinkle of Parmesan cheese to bring everything together. Nothing complicated, just classic flavors and good technique. If you grew up in an Italian household, you might already know this one. If not, welcome: this is a great place to start.