How to Make the Italian American Classic of Penna alla Vodka

Editor’s Note: We are thrilled to partner with Chef Matthew Cutolo of legendary Gargiulo's Restaurant in this five-part series dedicated to Italian American classics. As a third-generation Italian American working in the kitchen of a restaurant owned and operated by his family in Brooklyn’s Coney Island since 1907, Chef Matthew knows the intricacies of old school Italian cooking. We want to share his dedication to tradition with our readers to inspire the preparation of these dishes at home.

A video reel will accompany each recipe.

Below is an introduction to and recipe for this week’s dish, Fried Calamari, from Chef Matthew, who previously contributed a family lasagna recipe, Chicken Piccata, Stuffed Shells , and Fried Calamari .

Watch this space for additional recipes in our five-part series.

Part IV of my Italian American Classics series with Appetito magazine features Penne alla Vodka, the Italian American icon you NEED to make.

This creamy, velvety, and flavor-packed dish is a true Italian American favorite, and once you make it this way, you’ll never go back! Smooth tomato, a hint of vodka, and that perfect Parmigiano finish—perfection in every bite.

Follow me on Instagram for more Italian American classics, and message me your favorite comfort food! For now, though, watch the video below and try the recipe that follows!

Buon Appetito!