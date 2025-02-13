Skip to Content
How to Make the Italian American Classic of Penna alla Vodka

The Classic Italian American series with Chef Matthew Cutolo of legendary Brooklyn restaurant Gargiulo's continues with Penne alla Vodka.

10:00 AM EST on February 13, 2025

Penne alla Vodka by Chef Matthew Cutolo.

Editor’s Note: We are thrilled to partner with Chef Matthew Cutolo of legendary Gargiulo's Restaurant in this five-part series dedicated to Italian American classics. As a third-generation Italian American working in the kitchen of a restaurant owned and operated by his family in Brooklyn’s Coney Island since 1907, Chef Matthew knows the intricacies of old school Italian cooking. We want to share his dedication to tradition with our readers to inspire the preparation of these dishes at home. 

A video reel will accompany each recipe. 

Below is an introduction to and recipe for this week’s dish, Fried Calamari, from Chef Matthewwho previously contributed a family lasagna recipe, Chicken Piccata, Stuffed Shells, and Fried Calamari.

Watch this space for additional recipes in our five-part series. 

Part IV of my Italian American Classics series with Appetito magazine features Penne alla Vodka, the Italian American icon you NEED to make.

This creamy, velvety, and flavor-packed dish is a true Italian American favorite, and once you make it this way, you’ll never go back! Smooth tomato, a hint of vodka, and that perfect Parmigiano finish—perfection in every bite.

Follow me on Instagram for more Italian American classics, and message me your favorite comfort food! For now, though, watch the video below and try the recipe that follows!

Buon Appetito!

Penne alla Vodka

Recipe by Matthew Cutolo
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

20

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. 1 penne

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 extra virgin olive oil

  • 1/2 1/2 onion, finely diced

  • 2 cloves 2 garlic, minced

  • 3 tbsp. 3 butter

  • 1 6 oz. can 1 tomato paste

  • 1/4 cup 1/4 vodka

  • 1 cup 1 heavy cream

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 grated Parmigiano Reggiano, plus more for garnish

  • Salt and black pepper (to taste)

Directions

  • In a large pan over medium heat, add a drizzle of olive oil.
  • Add the diced onion and sauté until soft and translucent, about 3-4 minutes.
  • Stir in the minced garlic and cook for 30 seconds, until fragrant.
  • Add the tomato paste and cook for 2-3 minutes, allowing it to caramelize slightly.
  • Pour in the vodka and stir, letting it cook down for about 2 minutes to evaporate the alcohol.
  • Reduce the heat to low and stir in the heavy cream until fully combined.
  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
  • Cook the penne until just shy of al dente.
  • Add the pasta directly to the sauce along with a splash of pasta water.
  • Stir in the grated Parmigiano and butter until fully incorporated.
  • Adjust seasoning with salt and black pepper (to taste).
  • Serve immediately with extra Parmigiano.
  • Enjoy!

