Make Your Own Ricotta Tortellini

In an excerpt from his new book, Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking: Vegan Recipes, Tips, and Techniques, acclaimed food writer and Washington Post editor Joe Yonan provides ideas for creating Italian dishes without meat or dairy. It's a tricky feat, but tips like this one, for homemade Ricotta Tortellini, make it all the more appetizing.

Here’s where some of your previous efforts can pay off: You turn Fresh "Egg" Pasta into tortellini by cutting it and stuffing it with a simple mixture based on Fluffy Pumpkin Seed Ricotta and Umami-Packed Cashew Parm (both from my book).

If you don’t have all those at the ready, never fear: You can substitute store-bought square wonton wrappers, vegan ricotta, and vegan Parmesan. Serve these with your favorite sauce or a simple marinara, or, for a particularly elegant dish, use for Tortellini in Charred Onion & Carrot Brodo .