Pasta alla Gricia Is an Often-Overlooked Roman Staple

The big three Roman pastas - Carbonara , Amatriciana , and Cacio e Pepe - get a lot of attention and rightfully so. Pasta alla Gricia...not so much.

Many consider Gricia as derivative of Amatriciana, simply minus the marinara. I kind of see it as tomato-less Amatriciana meets Cacio e Pepe. This is certainly true in my version that has more creaminess than the typical Gricia and also a little more pepper (that also smacks of Carbonara).

My version also includes a Pecorino / Parmigiano cheese combo (as opposed to 100% Pecorino in most classic Gricia recipes) since there's plenty of salt coming from the guanciale, and Parmigiano is less salty than its counterpart in this case.

Regardless, make your Gricia to your taste, but definitely add it to your Roman pasta repertoire (and order it next time it's on your menu) as it has such a complex flavor profile from very few ingredients (I particularly love the sweetness of the sauteed red onion as a counter to the unctuous guanciale, salty cheese and piquant black pepper).

I also recommend mezzi rigatoni as the dry pasta of choice since the half-sized tubes make for great bites, and you will find lots of guanciale, onion and cheese nestled inside.