Pumpkin Olive Oil Cake is a Slice of Tuscan Tradition (and Memory)

Our contributor shares a recipe for pumpkin olive oil cake conjured from memories of her vast experiences in Tuscany.

9:00 AM EDT on October 29, 2024

Pumpkin Olive Oil Cake.

Pumpkin Olive Oil Cake.

Winding through the rolling hills of Tuscany, the golden sunlight filters through olive groves and vineyards, casting a warmth that feels almost tangible. This is the heart of Italy, where the land itself nurtures ingredients that find their way into the most soulful dishes.

Here, we’re talking about a recipe that brings a seasonal twist to one of Italy's most cherished ingredients: olive oil. As fall descends, it brings with it the promise of earthy pumpkins and warm spices, making it the perfect time for a Pumpkin Olive Oil Cake using the finest local olive oil from the recent harvest.

Growing up, I spent a lot of time in Tuscany. My mom’s friends would come over for dinner, and without fail, they’d bring their own olive oil—a gesture so quintessentially Italian. We’d sit around the table, and I remember how that olive oil elevated even the simplest meal.

Fast forward to 2016, when I was living in Florence, and I had the most unforgettable pumpkin olive oil cake. I’d had olive oil cake before but never with pumpkin. It was rich, moist, and perfectly balanced, and it’s been living in my head rent-free ever since.

So here I am, chasing that memory and trying to recreate that cake and the feeling of cozy Tuscan evenings. This recipe has that magic—tender crumb, fragrant pumpkin, and Tuscan olive oil for that authentic, regional touch.

Italian desserts are often simpler, leaning on the quality of ingredients rather than overly sweet flavors or complex techniques. This pumpkin olive oil cake is no different. Think of it as the Italian answer to your favorite autumn bakes, where pure olive oil lends moisture and depth, while cinnamon and nutmeg evoke the cozy embrace of fall. And when using Tuscan olive oil, with its smooth, fruity profile and subtle peppery finish, the cake takes on an even richer dimension, adding a touch of Tuscany with every bite.

Pumpkin Olive Oil Cake

Pumpkin Olive Oil Cake

Recipe by Bilena Settepani
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

8

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

35

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 3/4 cups 1 3/4 all-purpose flour

  • 1 teaspoon 1 baking soda

  • 1 teaspoon 1 baking powder

  • 1/2 teaspoon 1/2 salt

  • 1 teaspoon 1 cinnamon

  • 1/4 teaspoon 1/4 nutmeg

  • 3 large 3 eggs

  • 1 1/4 cups 1 1/4 granulated sugar

  • 3/4 cup 3/4 extra virgin olive oil

  • 1 cup 1 pumpkin purée

  • 2 teaspoons 2 vanilla extract

  • Optional: powdered sugar or whipped cream for topping

Directions

  • Heat your oven to 350°F.
  • Grease a 9-inch round cake pan.
  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Set this mixture aside.
  • In a separate large bowl, whisk together the eggs and sugar until pale and slightly thickened (this step is crucial for creating that light, airy crumb).
  • Slowly drizzle in the olive oil while whisking to create a smooth, emulsified mixture.
  • Stir in the pumpkin purée and vanilla extract until just combined.
  • Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, stirring until no lumps remain.
  • Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top.
  • Bake for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
  • Let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring it to a wire rack to cool completely.
  • Dust with powdered sugar or serve with a dollop of whipped cream for a finishing touch.

Bilena Settepani

I’m Bilena, a New York City baker with a love for Italy. Join me as we explore different regions of Italy through food, recipes, stories, and travel tips. With my Sicilian roots and a passion for Italian beauty, I’ll take you on a journey to new and lesser-known places.

