Stress Baking? Try These Italian Dessert Recipes

The last two months of the year are full of paradoxes. There are joyous celebrations and seemingly endless sources of added anxiety. As I write this, on Election Day, the U.S. and the world are on edge, awaiting the results of a contentious race. But for a few hours, never mind all that. After all, that's what stress baking is all about. Choose a recipe below, head to the grocery store, and make a delicious Italian cake, pie, or dessert.

Amaretti and Coffee Cheesecake

This recipe from Giuseppe Dell’Anno, the first Italian to win The Great British Bake-Off, is elegant and delicious, if non-traditional. “Although cheesecakes do not belong to the classic Italian baking register, they are so popular that they have found their way into pretty much every family recipe book,” writes Dell’Anno. The classic Italian amaretti cookies make an exquisite topper.

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake. Photo by Jennifer Arce.

Speaking of cheesecake, this dessert is delicious anytime, and may become part of your Italian Thanksgiving menu after you try your first bite. Max Tucci sourced the recipe from Carla Hall to pay tribute to his legacy at his family restaurant Delmonico’s, where cheesecake is one of the century-old restaurant’s most popular desserts.

Pumpkin Spice Olive Oil Cake with Mascarpone Cream

Pumpkin Spice – Olive Oil Cake with Mascarpone Cream.

This may be the ultimate comfort food dessert for fall. Combine the seasonal flavors of pumpkin and cinnamon, a burst of sweetness from Amarena cherries, and the creaminess of Mascarpone into one memorable dish.

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake.

Appetito contributor Chiara Montalto Giannini channels the sweet, nutty flavors of Nutella in this cake, which combines melted dark chocolate and hazelnuts.

Italian Citrus Cake

Aunt Phyllis' Cake.

Not every dessert has to be decadent and ultra-sweet. This Italian citrus cake, from Chiara Montalto Giannini’s family recipe book, features pops of brightness thanks to zest and juice from lemons and oranges.

Cannoli Donuts

Cannoli donuts from the new book Brunch King. Photo: Joanie Simon

A signature brunch item from Arizona chef Joey Maggiore, these rich, creamy donuts are of course fried rather than baked, but we’re including them here because as stress relievers go, it’s hard to beat a bite that evokes the best of Italian and American sweet treats.

Mini Cannoli

Mini-cannoli, with imported sheep's milk ricotta, are available at Villabate Alba in Brooklyn.

As long as we’re deviating from the topic of baking to include fried dough, why not consider how to make mini cannoli, in this recipe from pastry chef Paola Marocchi. A big batch is great for parties or if you have kids’ sweet tooths to satisfy.

A “Thousand Layer” Christmas Cake

Amarena Millefoglie Cake by Ale Gambini.

This is the ideal time to practice making holiday desserts. The late pastry chef Ale Gambini crafted this recipe with sweet and tart cherry filling and a “thousand” layers of delicate puff pastry as a nod to the Christmas season. Top it with a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

Butter Cookies

Spritz Butter Cookies, Gingerbread Amaretti, Occhi di Bue, Mostaccioli, Zaletti and Espresso Almond Icebook Cookies from Dolci. Photo: Kevin J. Miyazaki

Brooklyn baker Renato Poliafito published one of 2024’s great cookbooks, Dolci! The book’s cover featured a colorful illustration of Italian butter cookies. Sure, you can buy a box from your local Italian baker (if you have one), but why risk serving your guests stale cookies when you can make these delectable, moist cookies yourself?