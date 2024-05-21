Skip to Content
Appetito home
Appetito dark mode logo
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Bona Furtuna
Recipes

The Bicicletta Cocktail, a Milanese Classic

In an excerpt from her book, Stuzzichini, Stef Ferrari revisits a beloved spritz from Milan made with Campari, white wine, and soda.

1:25 PM EDT on May 21, 2024

Bicicletta cocktail.

The Bicicletta cocktail. Photo: Deepi Ahluwalia. Excerpted from STUZZICHINI by Stef Ferrari. Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

In her new book, Stuzzichini, author Stef Ferrari explores the "Art of the Italian Snack," with recipes, stories, and more. Read more about the book here, but be sure and prepare yourself a Bicicletta Cocktail first, with help from this excerpt.

The name of this classic Milanese drink, the Bicicletta cocktail, is also a suggestion: Don’t get behind the wheel of an automobile after one. The story goes that the moniker referred not to the suggested method of transportation itself, but to the men who couldn’t keep their bicyclette straight when they piloted them home post-aperitivo. 

Today, this elegant drink appeals to imbibers of all persuasions, especially given its simple formula and adaptability. Swapping out soda water for sparkling limonata or flavored tonics can add dimension, and the selection of red bitters on the market can also serve to modify the cocktail’s profile.

Excerpted from STUZZICHINI by Stef Ferrari. Copyright © 2024 by Stef Ferrari. Photographs by Deepi Ahluwalia.
Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

Bicicletta Cocktail

Bicicletta Cocktail

Recipe by Stef Ferrari
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

5

minutes
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces 2 (60 ml) dry white wine (like pinot grigio or Sauvignon blanc)

  • 2 ounces 2 (60 ml) Campari

  • Soda water, q.b. (see Note)

  • Citrus wheel

Directions

  • Combine the wine and Campari in a highball or wine glass and add ice.
  • Top with soda water, stir gently, and garnish with an orange or lemon wheel.

Notes

  • The amount of soda water in a bicicletta is another oft-debated and open-to-interpretation component of Italian cocktailing. Some say it should be a splash (about ½ ounce), while others have told me simply to “fill the rest of the glass” without ever specifying the size or type of glass. As with most “recipes” in the spritz family, how much water you want to add to your cocktail is adaptable to your mood and needs.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink

Like this recipe?

Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest

Follow us on Facebook!

Follow us on Facebook

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options
Stef Ferrari

Stef Ferrari is an Emmy-winning, James Beard Award-nominated writer, filmmaker, and illustrator who has published four books.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Appetito

News

Pizza City Fest Nashville Announced

Chicago pizza expert Steve Dolinsky’s festival will expand to its third city in the fall of 2024, bringing regional pies to Music City.

May 21, 2024
Features

Get to Know the Mediterranean Aperitivo

Our contributor explains how to pair food and drink from around the Mediterranean for an elevated aperitivo experience.

May 21, 2024
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: Lulus, Lindt, InnBeauty Project

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

May 19, 2024
See all posts