Recipes

Valentine’s Day Gluten Free Amaretto Raspberry Cake

A soft almond cake with raspberries that works beautifully for brunch or dessert.

9:00 AM EST on February 10, 2026

Gluten free amaretto raspberry cake on a white round platter

Gluten free and delicious, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

This versatile gluten free amaretto-raspberry cake is moist, effortless to make, and perfect for breakfast, an afternoon treat or served as dessert with a scoop of gelato. Inspired by Italian baking traditions, this aromatic cake is light and moist with a sugary crust that echoes the taste of the iconic amaretti cookies. The tart raspberries folded into the batter add brightness to the cake and if you don’t tell your guests that it’s gluten free, they’ll never suspect a thing.

Looking for more gluten-free inspiration? Explore our growing collection of gluten-free recipes and restaurant stories here.

Gluten Free Amaretto-Raspberry Cake
Gluten Free Amaretto-Raspberry Cake

Recipe by Paola Marocchi
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

6-8

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

45

minutes

Ingredients


Sugary Crust

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 sliced almonds

  • 1 tbsp. 1 sugar

  • Cake Batter

  • 1 cup 1 plus 3 tbsp. sugar

  • 2/3 cups 2/3 almond paste

  • 2/3 cups 2/3 butter, unsalted and soft

  • 1/2 tsp. 1/2 almond extract

  • 1 tbsp. 1 honey

  • 4 4 large eggs, separated

  • 1/4 tsp. 1/4 cream of tartar

  • 1 cup 1 plus 2 tbsp. gluten free flour

  • 2 tsp. 2 baking powder

  • 1 1/4 cups 1 1/4 fresh raspberries

  • pinch of salt

Directions

  • Place 1 cup of sugar and almond paste in a food processor and pulse until crumbly.
  • Transfer the mix to a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Add the softened butter and beat well until combined and lighter in color, scraping down the sides of the bowl with a spatula.
  • Beat in honey, almond extract, and add yolks in a stream, mixing until well incorporated, and scraping down sides of bowl with a spatula.
  • Make meringue: place egg whites in stand mixer fitted with the wire whisk, add cream of tartar and whisk until foamy. Gradually add the remaining 3 tbsp of sugar while whisking and keep going until medium-hard peaks.
  • Fold meringue into almond mixture with a spatula, being careful not to overwork it, which will deflate the meringue. Fold by adding meringue in three times, not all at once.
  •  Mix flour, baking powder and salt, and sift directly into almond mixture in two sections, folding in just until combined. Be careful not to overwork the batter.
  • Fold in raspberries.
  • Transfer mixture to an 8” round mold lined with parchment and sprayed with oil.
  • Sprinkle the sugary crust mix all over the top of the cake.
  • Bake at 350F until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out dry (about 45 minutes). Allow to cool before unmolding.

Notes

  • Store leftover almond paste by wrapping it tight in plastic wrap and placing in fridge to keep moist and pliable.

Recipes

Upgrade Valentine’s Day With A Velvet White Espresso Martini

A creamy, coffee-rich cocktail that brings a softer side of romance to Valentine’s Day.

February 10, 2026
Features

Eating and Drinking in Milan During the 2026 Winter Olympics

On the ground in Milan, Appetito contributor Rob LeDonne shares a first-person look at what and where to eat during the Winter Olympics.

February 10, 2026
Chef's Day Off

Chef’s Day Off: San Francisco’s Pizzaiolo Donaldo of Palio

In this installment of Chef’s Day Off, the focus moves from the main kitchen to the pizza oven, following Palio’s longtime pizzaiolo Donaldo through a working day and his life in San Francisco.

February 9, 2026
News

Rocco DiSpirito’s Round Hill Jamaica Residency

A two-night guest chef experience brings Italian cooking to Jamaica this spring.

February 9, 2026
Features

We Came for the Pizza and Left with a Smile

February 9, 2026
Sunday Shop

Sunday Shop: My February Shopping Cart

Morgan Hines seeks out the best in not only food and drink but style, housewares, and more. Welcome to Appetito’s Sunday Shop!

February 8, 2026
