Valentine’s Day Gluten Free Amaretto Raspberry Cake

This versatile gluten free amaretto-raspberry cake is moist, effortless to make, and perfect for breakfast, an afternoon treat or served as dessert with a scoop of gelato. Inspired by Italian baking traditions, this aromatic cake is light and moist with a sugary crust that echoes the taste of the iconic amaretti cookies. The tart raspberries folded into the batter add brightness to the cake and if you don’t tell your guests that it’s gluten free, they’ll never suspect a thing.

Looking for more gluten-free inspiration? Explore our growing collection of gluten-free recipes and restaurant stories here.

Pin Print Gluten Free Amaretto-Raspberry Cake Recipe by Paola Marocchi







0.0 from 0 votes Servings 6-8 servings Prep time 20 minutes Cooking time 45 minutes Ingredients





Sugary Crust 1/3 cup 1/3 sliced almonds

1 tbsp. 1 sugar

Cake Batter

1 cup 1 plus 3 tbsp. sugar

2/3 cups 2/3 almond paste

2/3 cups 2/3 butter, unsalted and soft

1/2 tsp. 1/2 almond extract

1 tbsp. 1 honey

4 4 large eggs, separated

1/4 tsp. 1/4 cream of tartar

1 cup 1 plus 2 tbsp. gluten free flour

2 tsp. 2 baking powder

1 1/4 cups 1 1/4 fresh raspberries

pinch of salt Directions Place 1 cup of sugar and almond paste in a food processor and pulse until crumbly.

Transfer the mix to a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Add the softened butter and beat well until combined and lighter in color, scraping down the sides of the bowl with a spatula.

Beat in honey, almond extract, and add yolks in a stream, mixing until well incorporated, and scraping down sides of bowl with a spatula.

Make meringue: place egg whites in stand mixer fitted with the wire whisk, add cream of tartar and whisk until foamy. Gradually add the remaining 3 tbsp of sugar while whisking and keep going until medium-hard peaks.

Fold meringue into almond mixture with a spatula, being careful not to overwork it, which will deflate the meringue. Fold by adding meringue in three times, not all at once.

Mix flour, baking powder and salt, and sift directly into almond mixture in two sections, folding in just until combined. Be careful not to overwork the batter.

Fold in raspberries.

Transfer mixture to an 8” round mold lined with parchment and sprayed with oil.

Sprinkle the sugary crust mix all over the top of the cake.

Bake at 350F until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out dry (about 45 minutes). Allow to cool before unmolding. Notes Store leftover almond paste by wrapping it tight in plastic wrap and placing in fridge to keep moist and pliable. Did you make this recipe? Tag @appetitomagazine on Instagram and hashtag it with #italianfoodanddrink Like this recipe? Follow @Appetitomagazine on Pinterest Follow us on Facebook! Follow us on Facebook

Want more recipes like this? Sign up for the Appetito newsletter and receive new recipes, stories and Italian inspiration straight to your inbox.