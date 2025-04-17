Appetito’s Editor-in-Chief Shares His Easter Menu on Good Day New York

It's always an honor to appear on Good Day New York with the beloved Rosanna Scotto . This time was special because I was able to share with her, her new co-host, Curt Menefee, her audience, and the GDNY crew (who are treated, deservedly, to the bounty once the segment wraps) my favorite holiday meal of a Roman Feaster. The focus is lamb, traditional to Rome, but my version has an inspiration much closer to home.

Instead of cooking a traditional, and delicious, roast leg of lamb, I decided to go boneless and elevate the unctuous meat with unique enhancements. My mother used to make a flank steak dish, butterflied and stuffed with pesto, prosciutto, and roasted red peppers. She used to call this “Steak Cotto,” and it was always one of my favorite creations of hers, as the mingling of the flavors complimented the meat so wonderfully.

Those wonderful additions work just as well, if not better (sorry, Mama), with lamb since the flavor profile is more complex. I also love how the bright colors of the pesto and peppers add vibrancy to the aesthetic of the sliced pieces. Of course, prosciutto makes everything better.

A way to make this a little, or even a lot, less arduous is to have your butcher de-bone the leg of lamb and trim the meat of excess fat. You can even ask your friendly neighborhood butcher to do the layering, rolling, and tying (though I love doing this myself). I also bought the pesto and the roasted peppers as a short cut.

Regardless, what you will have is a festive, delicious lamb (recipe below) to highlight your “Roman Feaster” with the sides detailed in the following links:

fennel and orange salad

peas & pancetta,