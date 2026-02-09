Skip to Content
News

Rocco DiSpirito’s Round Hill Jamaica Residency

A two-night guest chef experience brings Italian cooking to Jamaica this spring.

10:00 AM EST on February 9, 2026

Infinity pool overlooking the ocean at Round Hill Hotels and Villas in Jamaica.

Oceanfront infinity pools at Round Hill Hotels and Villas in Jamaica. Courtesy of Round Hill Hotels and Villas.

There are few settings better suited for a culinary collaboration than Jamaica’s north coast. This spring, chef Rocco DiSpirito arrives at  Round Hill Hotels and Villas in Jamaica for a two-night chef residency. 

For readers who have followed DiSpirito’s evolution, from his early fine-dining acclaim to his award winning cookbook, Everyday Delicious, this residency feels like a natural next chapter.  At Round Hill, DiSpirito will draw from his classic dishes while working with Jamaican ingredients and island-inspired favorites. 

Andrew Cotto and Rocco DiSpirito
Rocco DiSpirito and Appetito's Editor-in-Chief Andrew Cotto.

Italian roots, Jamaican flavors

Round Hill has welcomed travelers since the 1950s, earning a reputation for glamour, impeccable service and unforgettable ocean views. The resort’s lush gardens and open-air dining create an easygoing backdrop, allowing guests time to relax, rejuvenate, and, of course, enjoy memorable meals. 

Over the course of two days, guests will have several opportunities to experience DiSpirito’s cooking up close. The program begins with an intimate afternoon masterclass, where he will prepare one of his signature meals and walk through the techniques and ideas behind it. Later that evening, he will participate in Round Hill’s popular Jamaican Night at The Grill, creating a special dish exclusively for the event.

A five-course finale in a legendary setting

Oceanfront balcony with table and chairs overlooking the sea at Round Hill Hotels and Villas in Jamaica.
An oceanfront balcony at Round Hill Hotels and Villas with views of Jamaica’s north coast. Courtesy of Round Hill Hotels and Villas.

The residency concludes with an exclusive five-course dinner, designed to highlight Jamaican ingredients through DiSpirito’s creativity.  For DiSpirito, it offers space to experiment, collaborate and respond directly to Jamaica’s vibrant food culture.

Menus and pricing will be announced closer to the event, which will take place March 27 and 28, 2026. More information is available from Round Hill Hotels and Villas.

Today's stories are presented by

