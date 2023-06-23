Recipes
Add a “Tonic” Boom to Your Next Spritz
Appetito's Riccardo Massetti shares his regular aperitivo expertise with this spritz that cuts the robust Cocchi with tonic and Prosecco.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Appetito
See all posts
A Mortadella Competition, New Restaurant Openings and More NYC Italian Food News
Take a look at, and vote for, sexy mortadella sandwiches and catch up on NYC Italian restaurant news in our weekly roundup.
When Pasta Met Chickpeas
Pasta con Ceci is a beautiful marriage of pantry staples that should be a staple of any meatless Mondays or any other day ending in "Y."
Today's stories are presented by
Quality home goods. All in one place.
Whether you're adding a touch of elegance to your living room or upgrading your cookware, we've got you covered.
Learn More →
Celebrate National Limoncello Day with This Cocktail
Legendary St. Louis restaurant Casa Don Alfonso shares a recipe for their Alto di Limoncello, a perfect way to elevate National Limoncello Day.
8 Great Places to Get Gelato in NYC This Summer
Try Italy’s coolest export at these gelaterias around New York City, from storied Italian brands to cool indie shops and pop-ups.