Add a “Tonic” Boom to Your Next Spritz

Riccardo Massetti of Cremini's in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, has yet another spritz recipe to keep you refreshed this summer while arousing your appetite. This one pairs Cocchi Vermouth with some bubbles from tonic and Prosecco. See how to make it in the video below.

Tonic Spritz







5 from 2 votes Recipe by Riccardo Massetti Servings 1 servings Prep time 1 minute Cooking time 0 minutes Ingredients 1 part 1 Cocchi Italian Vermouth

1 part 1 Tonic water

1 part 1 Prosecco

1 1 orange slice Directions In an ice-filled cocktail glass, add the Cocchi.

Add the Tonic.

Add the orange slice.

Top with Prosecco and stir.