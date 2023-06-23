Skip to Content
Add a “Tonic” Boom to Your Next Spritz

Appetito's Riccardo Massetti shares his regular aperitivo expertise with this spritz that cuts the robust Cocchi with tonic and Prosecco.

4:24 PM EDT on June 23, 2023

Riccardo Massetti of Cremini's in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, has yet another spritz recipe to keep you refreshed this summer while arousing your appetite. This one pairs Cocchi Vermouth with some bubbles from tonic and Prosecco. See how to make it in the video below.

Tonic Spritz

Tonic Spritz

5 from 2 votes
Recipe by Riccardo Massetti
Servings

1

servings
Prep time

1

minute
Cooking time

0

minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 part 1 Cocchi Italian Vermouth

  • 1 part 1 Tonic water

  • 1 part 1 Prosecco

  • 1 1 orange slice

Directions

  • In an ice-filled cocktail glass, add the Cocchi.
  • Add the Tonic.
  • Add the orange slice.
  • Top with Prosecco and stir.

Recipe Video

