5 Ingredient Italian Sausage Tray Bake With Fennel and Potatoes

The smell of sausage and potatoes roasting in the oven always reminds
me of fall dinners growing up in upstate New York. My sister and I would
walk to the local butcher with our mother’s shopping list and buy his
homemade fennel sausage. Gene, the butcher, would always give us both
a thin slice of mortadella or another treat to eat while he wrapped them
up.
We would run home and roast them in the oven with potatoes and
onions, and serve the dish with homemade Italian bread for a rustic
dinner. A nice salad with my grandfather’s homemade tangy vinegar
made from his basement fermented red wine was always served
afterwards. This new recipe puts the vinegar part of my food memory
right into the roasted meat and adds fennel and apples for a vibrant one-pan 5-ingredient meal. Food memories are always the best memories, and this one inspired this new recipe.
Enjoying this recipe? Sign up for the Appetito newsletter and receive new recipes, stories, and Italian inspiration straight to your inbox.