5 Ingredient Italian Sausage Tray Bake With Fennel and Potatoes

The smell of sausage and potatoes roasting in the oven always reminds

me of fall dinners growing up in upstate New York. My sister and I would

walk to the local butcher with our mother’s shopping list and buy his

homemade fennel sausage. Gene, the butcher, would always give us both

a thin slice of mortadella or another treat to eat while he wrapped them

up.

We would run home and roast them in the oven with potatoes and

onions, and serve the dish with homemade Italian bread for a rustic

dinner. A nice salad with my grandfather’s homemade tangy vinegar

made from his basement fermented red wine was always served

afterwards. This new recipe puts the vinegar part of my food memory

right into the roasted meat and adds fennel and apples for a vibrant one-pan 5-ingredient meal. Food memories are always the best memories, and this one inspired this new recipe.

