From the Dolomites to NoDa: Italian Comfort, Charlotte Soul

Named for a mountain village in Italy’s Dolomite region, Ever Andalo carries both a sense of place and a sense of permanence. The name comes from owner Jeff Tonidandel’s family roots in Andalo, and that lineage informs the restaurant’s spirit as much as its menu. Though Italian at its core, Ever Andalo is not bound by strict definitions. Instead, it offers a thoughtful, modern expression of Italian cooking shaped by American sensibilities, local sourcing and an easygoing sense of hospitality.

From the moment a meal begins, the intention is clear: this is a place to relax, share, and linger. Guests often start with oysters or fresh anchovies before moving into house-made pasta or one of the nightly specials. Rustic preparations dominate, but nothing feels heavy or overwrought. The menu lives somewhere between comfort and indulgence, familiar enough to be inviting, refined enough to feel special. An exclusively Italian wine list, organized by region of origin, reinforces the restaurant’s commitment to authenticity while encouraging diners to explore beyond the usual suspects.

Executive Chef Sam Sheehan at Ever Andalo.

At the helm of the kitchen is Executive Chef Sam Sheehan, whose culinary path mirrors the balance Ever Andalo strikes between tradition and evolution. Raised in Banner Elk, North Carolina, Sheehan began working in restaurants at just 14 years old. He later attended Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, but credits much of his growth to hands-on experience alongside respected executive chefs throughout the city. After joining the Tonidandel-Brown Restaurant Group in 2018, Sheehan absorbed lessons from multiple kitchens within the group’s six-restaurant portfolio, shaping a style that is grounded, disciplined and quietly creative.

Sheehan describes the menu as intentionally non-intimidating, less Italian-American and more traditional Italian, but “American-approved.” That philosophy shows up in subtle ways, like a Milanese-style preparation made with locally sourced pork instead of veal, or the emphasis on shareable plates meant to be enjoyed communally. Local ingredients are used whenever possible, while select DOP products sourced directly from Italy—San Marzano tomatoes, 00 and semolina flours, and regional olive oils—anchor the menu in its heritage.

Paccheri pasta with rich meat ragù and fresh herbs.

One of the kitchen’s defining features is its dedication to in-house production. Ricotta is made fresh, and it happens to be at the heart of Sheehan’s favorite dish: pillowy ricotta gnocchi. Even the ricotta’s whey is repurposed, used to brine chickens for piccata, lending subtle depth and tenderness while minimizing waste. Fresh cheese curds are transformed into mozzarella and burrata, resulting in exceptionally delicate textures that elevate even the simplest preparations.

The attention to detail extends beyond the plate. Ever Andalo’s olive oil flights, served with house-made focaccia, feature oils from different Italian regions, complete with tasting notes that invite diners to slow down and engage with the experience. Before any new menu is finalized, the team conducts monthly tastings, refining dishes collaboratively before they ever reach the dining room.

House-made focaccia served with Italian olive oil flights.

Since opening three years ago, Ever Andalo has thrived during a time when many restaurants struggle to stay afloat. The secret, according to those behind the scenes, lies in consistency and energy. Regulars are known by name, guest preferences are noted and remembered, and the dining room feels as much like a gathering place as a destination restaurant. People return not just for anniversaries and celebrations, but simply because the food and experience remain reliably excellent.

That commitment has not gone unnoticed. In November 2025, Ever Andalo was recognized as a Michelin Guide–recommended restaurant, placing it among just 11 establishments in Charlotte to earn the distinction out of more than 1,100 restaurants in the city. It is a significant milestone, but one that feels like a natural extension of what the restaurant has been quietly doing all along: honoring tradition, embracing thoughtful evolution and creating a place where guests feel welcomed back again and again.

Photo credits: Shrimp & Grisettes