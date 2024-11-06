La Bottega Nicastro is Ottawa’s Home of Fine Italian Food  

Ottawa is the capital of Canada and yet, it's often overlooked by tourists. Instead, most head to bigger cities like Toronto and Montreal. This is the consequence of its longstanding reputation as a sleepy government town. And while it may lack the hustle and bustle of Toronto or Montreal's joie de vivre, it certainly has plenty to offer.

Among the city's various must-visit spots is the ByWard Market: an area that is home to many restaurants, shops, and entertainment. And at its heart is La Bottega Nicastro; Ottawa's prime destination for the finest Italian ingredients. I lived in this city for two years and this was my go-to spot for products imported directly from Italy. No visit to Ottawa would be complete without making a stop at La Bottega Nicastro.

The Founding Philosophy

The Nicastro family is a local success story; opening their first grocery store in 1972 in Ottawa's Little Italy neighborhood. Its popularity led brothers Joe and Rocco Sr., to open a second location in the city's west end on Merivale Road. In the absence of Italian shops in downtown Ottawa, Pat Nicastro (son of Joe) saw an opportunity to expand his family's commitment of delivering premium Italian products to residents of the city. In 1995, La Bottega Nicastro opened its doors in the ByWard Market.

Rocco Jr. and Pat Nicastro enjoying espresso at the coffee bar. Photo by Rémi Theriault.



Today, La Bottega Nicastro is still run by cousins Pat and Rocco Jr., who have cemented its status as a gastronomic hub. Fifth-generation food merchants, they work closely with their relatives in Calabria who still operate grocery stores and manufacture extra virgin olive oil in the region. They also partner with suppliers from across Italy and regularly attend trade shows in search of the best products. Thanks to the relationships they've built, they offer their own line of over 200 products: a brand that carries the name Nicastro Fine Foods. From amateur home cooks to professional chefs, people flock here to stock up on gourmet goods.

Shopping at La Bottega

Their vast collection of products can instantly transport one to Italy. In true Italian fashion, the first thing to greet shoppers is a long aisle of pastas. From popular Italian brands and gluten-free, to their own artisanal line, there's no shortage of options. Across from the pasta is an equally large collection of canned and jarred tomatoes. Whether it's ready-made sauces or a simple passata, this shop is equipped with the fundamentals needed for a classic Italian-style Sunday dinner.

Flavored olive oils from the Nicastro Fine Foods brand. Photo: Rémi Theriault

This is Ottawa's premier destination of fine Italian foods. It's one of the few (if not the only) places that one can find imported products like Prosecco wine vinegar. Meanwhile, to the delight of cheese lovers, they have an ample selection from Italy and beyond. Among their offerings is fresh burrata, regularly flown in from Puglia. They also stock products from elsewhere in the Mediterranean, including preserved lemons from Morocco and harissa paste from Tunisia.

And while I applaud La Bottega Nicastro for carrying many of Italy's most popular brands, I'm a big fan of their own in-house line. Whether its olive oil, balsamic vinegar, mortadella, pasta, tomato sauces, or jams, they deliver high-quality produtti. Their lemon jam is my personal favorite and happens to be the star ingredient in my mom's lemon crostata. A single bite of it takes me straight to the Amalfi Coast!

Creating Community

La Bottega Nicastro is more than a grocery store – it's a social space. From formal to casual, they offer a variety of culinary experiences. Visitors can enjoy sit-down meals at the café/restaurant or head to the coffee bar for an illy espresso and pastries. Meanwhile, the sandwich counter is a magnet, with people flocking to it daily for lunch. La Bottega Nicastro also has an event space, making it a popular venue choice for hosting private engagements. Finally, they offer cooking classes and wine tastings, bringing people a taste of Italy in the heart of downtown Ottawa.

A cart full of groceries at La Bottega Nicastro. Photo by Rémi Theriault.



They also operate several cafés elsewhere in Ottawa and neighboring Gatineau. The most notable is its Ottawa International Airport location. Here, travelers can enjoy a final chance to shop the Nicastro Fine Foods brand or fill up on gourmet sandwiches before departure. With all their locations delivering the same elegant ambience, I always appreciated that a simple coffee outing felt like an elevated experience.

Now that I no longer live in Ottawa, I can firmly say that I miss La Bottega Nicastro. From its flagship location to its various cafés, their commitment to Italian excellence and hospitality helped me feel at home in a new city. For those looking to visit the Canadian capital, be sure to make this a stop on your itinerary. It won't disappoint!