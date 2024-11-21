The Roscioli Italian Wine Club Unlocks the Exceptional

Editor's Note: As members of the Roscioli Wine Club, we are consistently amazed at the quality of the wines in each and every delivery. The educational aspects, through a newsletter and barcodes on the bottles, enhance the experience all the more. We asked our friend and contributor, Lindsay Gabbard, co-founder of the club with Alessandro Pepe, to explain what makes their club so special.

The Roscioli Wine Club was born from a simple belief: wine is more than just fruit juice with alcohol—it’s a passport to culture, to heritage, to human stories crafted over centuries and a way to have a meaningful shared experience with others. We exist to bridge the gap between Italy’s hidden wine treasures, which often never leave Italy, and those who seek more than what’s on the label, who want to learn about and appreciate what they are consuming. Being a wine connoisseur doesn't take more knowledge; it takes more appreciation.



We do this because we believe that the world of wine is more than bottles and labels. It should be a vehicle to culture, environment, history, and experience—one that brings people closer to something real, tangible, and deeply rooted in tradition. We’ve built our club around these values, curating a selection that goes beyond flavor profiles and accolades. Each wine we select is a bridge to a place few have heard of, crafted by families who quietly pursue their passion, dedicating generations to perfecting their art in ways few understand.

The author pouring wine at a tasting at Rimessa Roscioli in Rome.



Our journey starts with the people. We’ve formed close relationships with winemakers who wake up every day driven by a purpose: to express their terroir, not conform to trends. These are families working with nature, not against it, cultivating their land sustainably to ensure it thrives for generations to come. Many of these wines are rare finds or bottle collaborations made only for our wine club, treasures so distinct that they’re often hard to find outside of Italy.



We recognize that enjoying sincerely made wine is only part of the journey. That’s why we’ve enhanced our experience with QR codes on each bottle, transforming every pour into an immersive experience. Scan the code while you're drinking it, and you’re transported to the vineyard itself, hearing what is important to the winemaker, witnessing the landscapes that shape each grape, and gaining insights that turn a simple sip into a memorable experience. We're the first and only wine club to provide members with this much content. We embrace innovation and are rooted in tradition.

The Roscioli Italian Wine Club includes complimentary tastings and classes at their restaurants in Rome and NYC.



Most importantly, this is not just a virtual or online wine club. Alessandro and I, and our numerous other sommeliers in Rome and NYC, are awaiting you, with priority booking for members. We offer a variety of ways to connect with us, from a complimentary wine tasting dinner in Rome at Rimessa Roscioli, a NYC location with wine classes, and special parties and events to be around other like-minded individuals who share similar values and to establish and deepen relations together.



At our core, we’re not just about selecting great wines—we’re about building cultural bridges linking Italy with the USA, done with sustainability. We do our part to be eco-friendly with every decision we make, and we even used sailboats to ship 300 boxes across the Atlantic when the first commercial sailboat became available. This is our why: to help you experience wine not just as a beverage but as a story and a journey, where all our decisions are made with caring for the planet, so that you can drink responsibly and with care.

Members become like family to us, and we do all we can to help make your life richer and more enjoyable with us and when in Italy. We hope you'll join and support us on this mission to preserve what makes this planet beautiful.

Cheers!

