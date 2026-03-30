Easter Recipe Roundup and a National TV Appearance for Our EIC

Our Editor-in-Chief, Andrew Cotto , has made the pre-Easter rounds on NYC television the last couple of years with his “Roman Feaster” extravaganza. We are excited to announce that Andrew will appear nationally on ABC News this Saturday (4/4) at noon EST.

Andrew will bring his usual trove of Italian-inspired Easter dishes while demoing one for the anchor, Andrew Dymburt. We hope you can tune in via your local ABC affiliate.

With this in mind, we thought to share the recipes below from Andrew’s previous appearances as well as our favorite Easter dishes and wine recommendations from our amazing contributors.

How to Have a Roman "Feaster" - Appetito

Appetito's Editor-in-Chief Shares His Easter Menu on Good Day New York - Appetito

Watch Andrew Cotto Make an Easter Feast on New York Living - Appetito

Alex Guarnaschelli’s Easter Memories and Recipes - Appetito

A Stuffed Leg of Lamb Will Add Flavor to Your Easter - Appetito

Embracing My Italian Roots and a Lamb Recipe for Easter - Appetito

Italian Chocolate Salami: A Classic No-Bake Easter Dessert - Appetito

Il Poggione Brunello di Montalcino Is the Perfect Pour for Pasqua (Easter) - Appetito

What Wine To Drink With Your Easter Meal, from Appetito's Vino Expert - Appetito

Sip Barolo, the "Wine of Kings," for Holy Week - Appetito

Buona Pasqua!