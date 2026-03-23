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Italian Chocolate Salami: A Classic No-Bake Easter Dessert

Italian chocolate salami is a classic no-bake dessert traditionally served in Italy during Easter and other holidays.

10:00 AM EDT on March 23, 2026

Italian Chocolate Salami is the perfect no-bake dessert for an easy, low-fuss Easter celebration. Photo: Justin Patulli.

Italian Chocolate Salami is the perfect no-bake dessert for an easy, low-fuss Easter celebration. Photo: Justin Patulli.

The name Italian Chocolate Salami can seem unusual, but the taste is divine. Known in Italy as salame di cioccolato, this dessert makes for the perfect treat to end any meal on a sweet note. From north to south and everywhere in between, this confectionery delight is a traditional choice for holidays like Christmas and Easter. This is especially true in Emilia-Romagna where it’s a staple on many families’ Easter tables. 

And as with most recipes, the origins of this one are disputed. Some say it hails from Italy, while others say Portugal; either way it’s undeniably delicious. Believed to have been born after the Second World War, this dish is a fine example of cucina povera. It makes use of leftover pantry items like crumbled cookies, nuts, and some cacao, resulting in something that is sure to please the palate. Today, it’s a popular choice among home cooks and restaurant chefs alike. I’m sure to order it whenever it’s on the menu at Risotteria Melotti; one of my favorite gluten-free restaurants in Milan

It’s said that we eat with our eyes and there’s no doubt that Italian chocolate salami makes for an impressive presentation. The idea of replicating the aesthetic of salami (with its marbled effect) into a sweet treat is, frankly, genius. This easy, no-bake recipe also happens to be incredibly versatile. It makes a great afterschool snack for the kids, and even pairs well with a glass of red wine for an adult’s evening indulgence. Regardless of when and who it’s served to, Italian chocolate salami is a guaranteed winner. 

Explore Appetito's collection of gluten-free recipes.

Tips from La Cucina

Many variations of this iconic dessert exist, with some incorporating raw egg yolks. My version is completely eggless, making it safe for little ones or anyone with an egg allergy. It’s also common to add a splash of liqueur to this recipe. I’ve opted to omit alcohol from mine, but feel free to add rum or amaretto for a bit of a kick. Meanwhile, many cooks substitute the milk with coffee, which adds a layer of decadence. This tweak is highly recommended for any coffee lover

It’s best to use a simple digestive biscuit, as an overly sugary cookie will alter the intended flavor profile of the chocolate salami. I used gluten-free ones by Crich, which I found at a local Italian food market. A great alternative is puffed rice as it’s also gluten-free and offers the same texture and taste. Finally, throw in a few chopped nuts like almonds or pistachios, and this is sure to be a hit with your loved ones. Buona Pasqua!

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Italian Chocolate Salami

Recipe by Justin Patulli
0.0 from 0 votes
Servings

8-10

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Italian Chocolate Salami

Ingredients

  • 7 oz. 7 digestive biscuits

  • 6 oz. 6 dark chocolate, melted

  • 1/2 cup 1/2 cacao powder

  • 1/3 cup 1/3 granulated sugar

  • 3.5 oz. 3.5 milk

  • 3.5 oz. 3.5 butter, melted

  • powdered sugar, for dusting

Directions

  • Crumble the cookies into large pieces.
  • Melt the chocolate in the microwave or in a double boiler on the stovetop. 
  • In a bowl, combine the melted butter, melted chocolate, sugar, milk and cacao powder. Mix together.
  • Add the crumbled cookies to the mixture and stir until well combined.
  • Pour the mixture onto a piece of parchment paper and form it into a long log. Wrap tightly in the parchment paper, then cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2–3 hours.
  • Once chilled, unwrap the “salami” and roll it in powdered sugar.
  • Slice and serve.

Notes

  • Prep time includes 2 additional hours for chilling the dough.

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