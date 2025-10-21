How to Make Sicilian Tapenade for Your Antipasto Platter

With just a handful of pantry staples, you can learn how to make a spread that instantly elevates any antipasto platter. Briny, bold, and unmistakably Mediterranean, this Sicilian tapenade captures the essence of Sicily in one vibrant bite. It’s the kind of simple, sun-soaked recipe that transforms a cracker, crostini, or grilled fish into something unforgettable. Make it once, and you’ll start finding excuses to serve it again and again.

Sicilian Tapenade Recipe







0.0 from 0 votes Ingredients 1 cup 1 green Castelvetrano olives, pitted

1/2 cup 1/2 Kalamata or black olives, pitted

2 tbsp 2 capers, rinsed

2 2 anchovy fillets

1/3 cup 1/3 roasted red peppers, chopped

2 2 small garlic cloves, chopped

2 tbsp 2 fresh parsley, chopped

1 tsp 1 Sicilian oregano (regular oregano will also work)

Zest Zest of 1/2 lemon

2 tbsp 2 fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp 1/2 crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

1/4 cup 1/4 extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed Directions In a food processor, combine the olives, capers, anchovies, roasted red pepper, garlic, parsley,

oregano, lemon zest, lemon juice, and red pepper flakes.

Pulse several times until the mixture is finely chopped but still textured.

With the motor running, drizzle in the olive oil until the tapenade comes together into a thick, spreadable paste.

Taste and adjust, add more lemon juice for brightness or olive oil for a silkier texture.

Spoon into a jar and drizzle the top with a bit more olive oil. Keeps in the fridge for up to one week.

