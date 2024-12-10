Appetito’s 10 Most Popular Italian Recipes of 2024

It’s time for a year-end audit to determine the most popular Italian recipes published here on Appetito. Let’s take a look at which of the 150+ dishes and drinks we featured stood out from the crowd.
To be sure, we have included tantalizing pastas, healthy salads and sides, traditional meat and seafood mains,decadent desserts, and a wide array of cocktail suggestions, from spritzes to Negronis. Not to mention a range of ways to adapt the classic Roman pasta cacio e pepe flavor into different dishes—which people seem to love!
On the Internet and on social media, it’s the clicks and likes that determine the most popular Italian recipes on Appetito. So here, in descending order, are the top 10 of 2024.
But before we dive in: If you make a dish or a drink, take a photo and tag us @appetitomagazine on social media for a re–post.
10) Bread-and-Anchovy-Stuffed Green Peppers
9) A Fast, Easy Recipe for a Delicious, Healthy Salmon Oreganata
7) Pasta in Bianco, the Ultimate Comfort Food
6) Cacio e Pepe Lasagna: A Via Carota Classic
5) Cacio e Pepe Cabbage is Quick, Hearty, and Delicious
4) Our Attempt at Evan Funke’s Five-Hour, Bone Marrow Boiognese
2) Amaro Montenegro’s M+M Cocktail, a Worthy Winter Sip