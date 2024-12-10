Appetito’s 10 Most Popular Italian Recipes of 2024

It’s time for a year-end audit to determine the most popular Italian recipes published here on Appetito. Let’s take a look at which of the 150+ dishes and drinks we featured stood out from the crowd.

To be sure, we have included tantalizing pastas, healthy salads and sides, traditional meat and seafood mains,decadent desserts, and a wide array of cocktail suggestions, from spritzes to Negronis. Not to mention a range of ways to adapt the classic Roman pasta cacio e pepe flavor into different dishes—which people seem to love!

On the Internet and on social media, it’s the clicks and likes that determine the most popular Italian recipes on Appetito. So here, in descending order, are the top 10 of 2024.

But before we dive in: If you make a dish or a drink, take a photo and tag us @appetitomagazine on social media for a re–post.

10) Bread-and-Anchovy-Stuffed Green Peppers

Bread and anchovy-stuffed sweet green peppers. Excerpted from Cucina Povera by Giulia Scarpaleggia (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2023. Photographs by Tomasso Galli.

9) A Fast, Easy Recipe for a Delicious, Healthy Salmon Oreganata

Salmon Oreganata.

8) How to Make Budino di Riso

Budino di Riso.

7) Pasta in Bianco, the Ultimate Comfort Food

Pasta in Bianco from Portrait Milano's 10_11 restaurant.

6) Cacio e Pepe Lasagna: A Via Carota Classic

The Cacio e Pepe Lasagna from Via Carota. Photo: Courtesy of Via Carota

5) Cacio e Pepe Cabbage is Quick, Hearty, and Delicious

Cabbage Cacio e Pepe. Photo by Danielle Kaye.

4) Our Attempt at Evan Funke’s Five-Hour, Bone Marrow Boiognese

An attempt at Evan Funke's Ragù Bolognese.

3) Chicken Cacio e Pepe

Chicken Cacio e Pepe combines the rich pasta sauce with usually bland chicken breast—a win-win!

2) Amaro Montenegro’s M+M Cocktail, a Worthy Winter Sip

The Amaro Montenegro M&M, made with the Italian spirit and mezcal.

1) Nonna’s Homemade Italian Apple Cake