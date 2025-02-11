Skip to Content
The Braising Series with Joanna Moeller of @spaghettiroots_nyc

Here's a wrap-up of the "Winter Braising Series" Appetito offered featuring social media star Joanna Moeller.

10:00 AM EST on February 11, 2025

Joanna Moeller of @spaghettiroots_nyc.

Joanna Moeller of @spaghettiroots_nyc.

We at Appetito love making new friends, especially ones who are able to share their passion for Italian food & drink in compelling fashion. This is certainly the case with Joanna Moeller, the rising social media star of @spaghettiroots_nyc known for her delicious recipes delivered with serene charm, expert editing and perfectly paired music.

After our recent interview with Joanna, we thought it would be fun to partner with her on a winter braising series shared across our respective Instagram platforms.

In case ya missed it on Insta, here are the recipes and reels for Winter Braised Pork Roast, Barolo Braised Short Ribs, and Oven-Braised Chicken Cacciatore:

Winter Braised Pork Roast

Barolo Braised Short Ribs

Oven-Braised Chicken Cacciatore

Thank you, Joanna! Let's do it again.

Read More:

